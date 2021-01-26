Sanwo-Olu: Joint partnership with private investor delivers 252 housing units 

As part of efforts to reduce housing deficit in the metropolis, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that his administration has gone into joint ventures to deliver affordable houses across the state.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the 252 environment-friendly affordable public housing schemes in Badagry, at the weekend.

The newly commissioned housing estate by the Lagos State Government was achieved through the partnership between the state and Echostone Development Nigeria Limited

The estate sits on an expanse of 12.5 hectares in Idale, Badagry, with glittering infrastructural facilities.

Inaugurating the estate to the admiration of Badagry people, Sanwo-Olu said he acknowledged the effect of housing on the socio-economic wellbeing of the residents, which was why his administration went into a joint partnership with a private investor to deliver 252 housing units of two-bedroom terrace bungalows for low and middle income families.

He said the housing scheme was designed with eco-technology and EDGE Advanced protocol, which is a green building certification that makes building to be more resource-efficient.

“This housing scheme has come with the lowest of prices, which make its affordable to the targeted population. The payment plan will be spread over a longer period of time, I thank our development partner, Echostone for supporting the state government in this regard,” the governor said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the construction was based on an innovative building technology that supports housing production within optimal time at reduced cost.

According to him, land on which the scheme was sited was provided by the state government, while the partner built the homes with the supervision of the ministry

He said: “The estate is an evidence of the state government’s avowed commitment to making Lagos, a 21st Century economy by providing decent homes for the citizens.

“The project is unique because it is the first green estate to be owned by the state government. Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale, is an eco-friendly housing scheme as each house comes with two trees and a garden.”

Also, the commissioner explained that the homes could be easily maintain because the designs that supported energy efficiency in terms of power and water usage.

He added that the estate had state of the art infrastructure such as water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, street lights, open spaces for community activities, road network, drains and perimeter fence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Been Forced To Pay About N50m Ransom, Ibarapa Community Cries Out

INDIGENES of Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Sunday, recounted how they had been forced to pay about N50 million in ransom for wanton cases of kidnapping in the area. Beyond being victims of kidnapping, the residents of Ibarapa communities also recounted regular experience…

Insecurity In South-West: OPC Issues Warning, Backs Akeredolu, Igboho

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Sunday threw its support for the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), pledging to assist him in enforcing the deadline issued to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves in the state, just as it cautioned the presidency and the Arewa Consultative Forum…

MONDAYLINES: Fulani In Yoruba Forest

Even if you feed on tortoise’s head, you should weep reading this young man’s tribute to his dad who was recently murdered by Fulani herdsmen on his farm: “I remember one of our last conversations, I told you I had lost every hope in Nigeria and how I don’t see it becoming better in another 50-100 years…

EDITORIAL: Akeredolu’s Quit Notice And Buhari’s Govt Defence Of Killer Herders

IF there was any doubt left in the minds of Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration places more premium on the lives of Fulani herdsmen than any other lives in the country, such an illusion was violently shattered last week. First, in an unprecedented, crude and criminal assault on the sensibilities…

Threats Of Reprisal Attack Against South-West: ACF, Miyetti Allah Are Jokers ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, reacted to the threats to attack the South-West in a reprisal mission by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), describing the two northern groups as jokers…

PDP Expresses Concern Over Multiple Disasters Affecting States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all. In a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party said it was pained particularly over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central…