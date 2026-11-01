Politics

Sanwo-Olu joins models on runway at 2026 Lagos Fashion Week

Adam Mosadioluwa
Sanwo-Olu at Lagos Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made a surprise appearance on the runway at the 2026 Lagos Fashion Week, joining professional models in a fashion showcase that drew applause from guests.

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The governor walked the runway in a traditional-inspired outfit created by Nigerian designer Ugo Monye, becoming one of the unexpected highlights of the event.

Sanwo-Olu wore a regal off-white ensemble featuring elements of a traditional caftan and a kimono-inspired cut, paired with a beige fedora. He acknowledged spectators as he made his way across the runway, exchanging nods and flashing peace signs to the cheering audience.

The 2026 Lagos Fashion Week, which opened last Wednesday at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, is expected to end on Sunday.

This year’s edition, themed “CRAFTED: Heritage,” features fashion designers, models, industry professionals and enthusiasts showcasing African creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

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