Sanwo-Olu issues stern warning against cabal behind Apapa gridlock

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, declared the state government’s readiness to fight to a standstill the cabal behind Apapa gridlock and expose them if they refused to turn over a new leaf.

Governor Sanwo-Olu read this riot act while speaking at the unveiling of the reconfigured Abraham Adesanya, Second and First Roundabouts on Lekki-Epe Expressway, saying his administration was committed in its efforts to rid the Apapa axis of traffic gridlock.

The governor, who noted that the electronic-call up system of trucks introduced by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), last weekend had reduced traffic drastically at Apapa port, said his administration would not spare whoever flouted the new system which allowed trucks into the port, in an organized manner.

This was as he affirmed that the state would not stop to ensure that a greater Lagos was achieved, calling on private companies operating within Apapa to collaborate with the state government to ensure the free flow of traffic on that axis.

Sanwo-Olu commended the management of NPA and its managing director, Hadiza Usman, for her resilience in ensuring sanity returns to Apapa Port.

“The current situation in Apapa is what we promise our citizens, we promise to strive to do everything possible to solve the gridlock problem of Apapa.

“Yes, you can say it takes us a year, but we have to do many things behind the scene. Besides, there was a Federal Government Taskforce, we have to unbundle it to takeover. Beyond that, we have to collaborate with stakeholders around that corridor, NPA is the number one stakeholder working with us, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, all the maritime operators, the unions that are in that corridor. What you have seen is the lasting solution to Apapa gridlock.

“What we are doing now is taking away some scrupulous people who are benefiting from the gridlock; whatever they are earning; whatever they are taking, whatever they are gaining, we are taking it away from them.

“We know they will fight back but I am saying it clearly that we are ready for them. Anybody that tries to bring us back to the past experience in Apapa, we will not stop at anything to fight them; we will name and shame them.

“We will reel out their name be it; a corporate organisation, be it a company, individual, be it, police officer, be it Lagos State Government official, whoever it’s, be it a union that says that the solution we have brought will not work, they will go and answer to the citizens of Nigeria, citizens of Lagos, we will bring them to the public court, to let them know that we are serious. We will no longer condone the reckless and impunity that our citizens have the experience,” he said.

Speaking on the new project at Lekki- Epe Expressway, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that with the gesture, the state government had been able to find a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the axis.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed that his administration was fixing and widening the Ogombo road as well as planning to rehabilitate Eleko road, said the junction improvement was part of the traffic management agenda of the state government, urging residents to take ownership of the projects.

The Commissioner For Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said with the initiative, the state government had been able to expand the junction from three to five lanes to create more capacity for people navigating the road in order to avoid traffic gridlock.

Present at the event were members of the State Executive Council, a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, who is also a member, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in the area; the State House of Assembly lawmakers, political leaders, stakeholders, among others.

