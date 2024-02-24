Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the 14-member State Special Dispensation Palliative Advisory Committee on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu on Thursday rolled out measures to address hardship facing residents in the state, amongst which were a reduction of working days for civil servants, approval of a 25 per cent discount on food purchases, BRT fares, others, the engagement of 1,000 caterers for daily free meals for residents, and others.

The committee is to be chaired by Governor Sanwo-Olu, while the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, is the alternate chairman.

At the inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Lagos State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu named members of the bipartisan committee to include NASFAT Chief Missioner Imam Abdulazeez Onike; Seyi Sowunmi, a Labour Party (LP) member representing Ojo Federal Constituency; human rights activist Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin; and Chairman of Bariga Local Government Area, Hon. Kolade Alabi.

Others are: Mr Taofeek Gani, a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain; Dr Shina Fagbenro-Byron (LP member and former DFID official), Ademola Shabi (Rep, Lagos State House of Assembly); Biliaminu Oba (Youth Representative), Sola Salako-Ajulo (Consumer Rights Advocate), Pastor Gorman Akinlabi (Senior Pastor, Elevation Church) and Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Governments, will serve as secretary of the committee.