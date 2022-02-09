Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Centre in Amuwo-Odofin

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Senator Oluremi Tinubu Amuwo-Odofin Ultra Modern Primary Health Care Centre in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state, saying the project was a demonstration of the modest achievement entrenched in the THEMES Agenda of his administration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and members of the executive council, said his government was committed to ensuring developmental projects, qualitative education, health care, intermodal transportation in the area.

He disclosed that his administration was building four new jetties, completing phase one of the Blue Line project as well as commencing the second phase of the rail project, adding that rebuilding of the Navy Town road would be completed before the end of the year among other projects.

The governor, however, urged the people of Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade to continue to live in peace, harmony with each other, obtain the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), and cooperate with governments at all levels in order to bring dividends of democracy to the areas and take them to an enviable level.