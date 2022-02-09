Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Centre in Amuwo-Odofin

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Centre in Amuwo-Odofin, Lekki Port final solution to Apapa gridlock, Lagos Mainland will have, We're committed to your well-being, Employ wisdom, patience Sanwo-Olu reconciliation committee, Lagos to commence verification exercise, Police end Magodo Estate siege, Lagos to ensure security of lives, infrastructural projects commissioned, improve traffic in Eti-Osa, Ojodu trailer accident, Take responsibility for government's assets, Sanwo-Olu vows to implement judicial panel reports, cut down on waste, business community of improved environment, LG efficiency: LASG kick-starts elaborate capacity training for senior officials, electricity to 40 communities in Ibeju Lekki, South-West economic aspirations , v, agric mechanisation programme, Take advantage of various opportunities in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells youths, Red Rail Lines ready, confronting menace frontally, Lagos signs MoU with FMDQ, to raise N25bn bond, Be global ambassadors and leaders, Sanwo-Olu urges youths, Lagos insists on upward, sanction erring inbound air travellers, Lagos govt to produce, Sanwo-Olu charges Lagosians, Don’t keep children with disabilities at home, funding to health sector, Initiate poverty reduction programmes, Sanwo-Olu launches 102 compactor, newly elected 57 council chairmen, Replicate APC’s political victories, Death of Lagos APC treasurer, Immigrations must be vigilant, 3rd wave of COVID-19, inaugurates Governing Council for LASU, Sanwo-Olu relaunches Jigi-Bola, Lagos to new principals, vps, sanwo-olu, Sanwo-Olu commissions 4 roads, Lagos begins third edition of BOSKOH, Sanwo-Olu delivers Yaba terminal, healthcare delivery, safety of Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu launches five-year, Lagos sanctions 46 schools , APC, Sanwo-Olu, list of abandoned buildings
Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Senator Oluremi Tinubu Amuwo-Odofin Ultra Modern Primary Health Care Centre in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state, saying the project was a demonstration of the modest achievement entrenched in the THEMES Agenda of his administration.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and members of the executive council, said his government was committed to ensuring developmental projects, qualitative education, health care, intermodal transportation in the area.
He disclosed that his administration was building four new jetties, completing phase one of the Blue Line project as well as commencing the second phase of the rail project, adding that rebuilding of the Navy Town road would be completed before the end of the year among other projects.
The governor, however, urged the people of Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade to continue to live in peace, harmony with each other, obtain the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), and cooperate with governments at all levels in order to bring dividends of democracy to the areas and take them to an enviable level.
Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Hon. Valentine Buraimoh said the ultramodern primary health centre named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu in recognition of her children-oriented programmes and initiative as the First Lady in Lagos was designed to serve as a mini general hospital with features which include Wards, Laboratory Diagnosis hub, Mini Theatre, consulting rooms, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate.  BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

NNPC earns N203bn from white products sale in August 2021

Latest News

Federal roads rehabilitation: NUPENG alleges misappropriation of N621b fund

Latest News

Seek clarifications before commenting on political issues, NANS tells Ogun student…

Latest News

Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More