Latest News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Lagos market advisory council

Bola Badmus
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, housing practices Lagos on tourism, digital innovation in land mgt waste management agreement, Lagos tenancy law, rent in Lagos, clean cookstove project, Lagos govt for indigent pregnant women, Lagos commitment to residents, Sanwo-Olu on accountability ecosystem, Lagos housing projects, Lagos money lending companies, Lagos underserved women, Apapa central business district agency, Lagos idle assets, access finance for MSMEs, Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help Lagos central food systems hub, Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice, electric ferries, Lagos govt awards contracts to deflood Lagos govt prosecutes 3786 street traders, Lagos 2024 WASSCE, Hardship: Lagos govt spends N14.9bn on transportation subsidy in six years, Support drive to reduce rent burden Nigeria's educational system, Stakeholders advocate educational policy for adolescent IDP girls Sanwo-Olu announces construction of four data centres in Lagos, Lagos monthly rent payment, Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary, Lagos planning permits, Africa to must embrace tech, modernise Armed Forces — Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated the Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC), urging the body to work diligently to improve market operations, enhance security, promote fair trade, and create an environment where businesses can flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking during the swearing-in of the 21-member body led by the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, at Lagos House, Ikeja, even as he equally urged the newly inaugurated Council to be proactive, transparent, and inclusive in its approach.

Besides, the governor also urged traders to shun sharp practices during business transactions, assuring that his administration was fully committed to supporting traders through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity.

Sanwo-Olu said the Council plays a crucial role in managing and developing markets, noting that such roles were not just essential to the economy of Lagos State but also the very heart of the communities.

“Our markets are more than just places to buy and sell; they are lively hubs of culture, innovation, and social connection. They support the livelihoods of millions of Lagosians and play a vital role in the economic growth of the state. With this in mind, this administration made it a priority to focus on the development, security, and sustainability of our markets.

“The growth and ongoing development of LASMAC truly reflect our dedication to inclusive governance. By uniting market leaders, traders, and government officials, LASMAC acts as a vital hub for finding solutions, conversation, and teamwork. It guarantees that our traders’ voices are heard, their issues are addressed, and their businesses receive the support they need.

“This administration is fully committed to supporting you through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity. I want to emphasise that your success is directly tied to the success of Lagos State.

“I truly believe that with your commitment and collaboration, we can modernise our markets, enhance access to technology, and create trading environments that are safer, cleaner, and more efficient,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated members of the newly inaugurated Council, expressing the hope to see markets in the state “developed as true reflections of the vibrant, resilient, and entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos.”

“I congratulate members of our new Market Advisory Council, and I look forward to seeing our markets developed as true reflections of the vibrant, resilient, and entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Robert, said the swearing in of new LASMAC members was another great stride by the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring continuous growth of the economy and fostering development of various markets in Lagos State.

The commissioner said the inauguration was in accordance with the bye-laws that established the Lagos State Market Advisory Council, noting that the new Council came on board a diverse group of individual leaders in their fields, who were passionate advocates for market development.

Roberts said LASMAC members were carefully selected, with each of them bringing their experiences to bear to enhance the market structure and system, thereby serving the needs of all stakeholders of the State.

The Iyaloja-General and Chairman of Lagos State Market Advisory Council, Chief Tinubu-Ojo, in her vote of assurance, commended the state government for its support for traders, pledging that members saddled with the responsibility of mediating between government and traders would deliver on their mandate.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article North-East coalition, 2027: North-East coalition endorses Dogara as Tinubu’s running mate
Next Article Uba Sani takes responsibility for Mangu attack, criminal gangs Uba Sani says June 12 honour courage, Farmers laud Gov Uba Sani for increasing agric budget from N1bn to N74 bn, Sani head of service, state-owned varsities fees, Group lauds Kaduna govt for clearing N6.9bn pension arrears, Kaduna govt to convene education summit, Gov Uba Sani lauds DSS for arresting 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna, Kaduna new bank accounts,Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion – Gov Uba Sani, Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, rated high on security, infrastructure, others, Gov Uba Sani commissions distribution of educational materials, vehicles to 23 LGAs Mangu attack: Kaduna govt takes responsibility for treatment of survivors — Uba Sani

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×