Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Lagos market advisory council

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated the Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC), urging the body to work diligently to improve market operations, enhance security, promote fair trade, and create an environment where businesses can flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking during the swearing-in of the 21-member body led by the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, at Lagos House, Ikeja, even as he equally urged the newly inaugurated Council to be proactive, transparent, and inclusive in its approach.

Besides, the governor also urged traders to shun sharp practices during business transactions, assuring that his administration was fully committed to supporting traders through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity.

Sanwo-Olu said the Council plays a crucial role in managing and developing markets, noting that such roles were not just essential to the economy of Lagos State but also the very heart of the communities.

“Our markets are more than just places to buy and sell; they are lively hubs of culture, innovation, and social connection. They support the livelihoods of millions of Lagosians and play a vital role in the economic growth of the state. With this in mind, this administration made it a priority to focus on the development, security, and sustainability of our markets.

“The growth and ongoing development of LASMAC truly reflect our dedication to inclusive governance. By uniting market leaders, traders, and government officials, LASMAC acts as a vital hub for finding solutions, conversation, and teamwork. It guarantees that our traders’ voices are heard, their issues are addressed, and their businesses receive the support they need.

“This administration is fully committed to supporting you through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity. I want to emphasise that your success is directly tied to the success of Lagos State.

“I truly believe that with your commitment and collaboration, we can modernise our markets, enhance access to technology, and create trading environments that are safer, cleaner, and more efficient,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated members of the newly inaugurated Council, expressing the hope to see markets in the state “developed as true reflections of the vibrant, resilient, and entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos.”

“I congratulate members of our new Market Advisory Council, and I look forward to seeing our markets developed as true reflections of the vibrant, resilient, and entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Robert, said the swearing in of new LASMAC members was another great stride by the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring continuous growth of the economy and fostering development of various markets in Lagos State.

The commissioner said the inauguration was in accordance with the bye-laws that established the Lagos State Market Advisory Council, noting that the new Council came on board a diverse group of individual leaders in their fields, who were passionate advocates for market development.

Roberts said LASMAC members were carefully selected, with each of them bringing their experiences to bear to enhance the market structure and system, thereby serving the needs of all stakeholders of the State.

The Iyaloja-General and Chairman of Lagos State Market Advisory Council, Chief Tinubu-Ojo, in her vote of assurance, commended the state government for its support for traders, pledging that members saddled with the responsibility of mediating between government and traders would deliver on their mandate.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

