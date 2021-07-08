Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Governing Council for LASU

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday inaugurated the newly reconstituted Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) with a veteran accountant, Sir David Olabanji Sunmoni, as the new pro-chancellor and chairman.

Sunmoni’s selection came about seven weeks after the Governor – the Visitor to the school dissolved the Prof. Nurudeen Ninalowo-led Governing Council on the recommendation of the Visitation Panel that probed the crises and controversies surrounding the selection of substantive VC for the school.

The appointment of the new Council members followed the recommendation of the Prof Bamitale Omole-led panel, which also counselled the governor to order a fresh selection process for the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, returned 12 other officials, who served in the previous Council led by Ninalowo.

The governor, while inaugurating the 13-member Council at the State House in Alausa, disclosed that wide consultations were made with the stakeholders before the members were selected, saying one of the urgent responsibilities before the new Council was to immediately activate the process for the appointment of a new VC.

The governor charged the Council members to strictly adhere to due process, extant laws of the school and be fair to all contenders, just as he noted that the inauguration of new Governing Council signalled a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive VC for the institution.

“Inauguration of new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU) signals a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the university. As the supreme governing authority of the university, I charge you to give top priority to the implementation of quality policies and programmes that will accelerate the pace of development and growth of the university.

“One of the key responsibilities of the Council which requires your urgent attention is the activation of the process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the university. In performing this responsibility, I urge you to be guided by the lessons from past events and ensure strict adherence to relevant laws, guidelines and procedures,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor further charged the Council members to work tirelessly to sustain and improve existing peace and industrial harmony in the university, saying the progress of the school was the only way to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also charged them to come up with innovations, programmes and policies that would move the university forward and maintain its academic excellence, while assuring the Council members of the state government’s continuous support.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that special consideration was given to the appointees’ pedigrees, competencies, work experience and their contributions to the development of the state and the country, enjoined members to see their appointment as a call to duty and bring their wealth of experience and accomplishments to impact positively on the management, policy formulations and smooth running of the university.

“As members of the new LASU Governing Council, I charge you to bring about your wealth of experience and accomplishments in your various chosen professions to impact positively on the management, policy formulations and smooth running of the university. I urge you to consider your appointment and this inauguration as a call to duty and service to your fatherland,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the Council members’ appointments were made in pursuant of the powers conferred on the governor by the enabling laws of the school, adding that the ceremony became imperative in order not to create a vacuum in the governance of the school.

Sunmoni, an indigene of Ikorodu, described his appointment as a “unique opportunity” to serve the people, promising to work with members of the Council and university administration to make the school a citadel all stakeholders would be proud of.

“We will do our best and work assiduously to take the school to the next level. The school under my leadership would be a pride of all. We will never disappoint on the confidence reposed in us by Mr Governor,” Sunmoni pledged.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN); Acting VC, Prof. Adedamola Oke, and Acting Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Fanu.

Other members of Council are, Mrs Tolagbe Taiwo, Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Hakeem Adetugbobo, Mr Anuoluwapo Oladele Eso, Mr Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Foluke Kafayat AbdulRazaq, Prof. Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, Mrs Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mr Karl Toriola, and Dr Ifeanyi Odii.

