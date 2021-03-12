Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Abayomi take COVID-19 jab

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Friday took their first jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The trio took their jab at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba where the vaccine administration for the state kicked off.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke shortly after being vaccinated, thanked frontline workers for their services, promising that the government would come out with a strategy to vaccinate the people, even as he expressed hope that the world would be free of the virus soon.

The governor also urged the people to refrain from spreading false information regarding the vaccine.

Prof. Abayomi, who was the first to be vaccinated, assured the people that the vaccine was safe, saying he felt like his normal self after the shot was administered.

The commissioner, however, said expectant mothers and children below 18 years old were exempted from taking the vaccine.

“We are not recommending the vaccine for expectant mothers at this point in time. We are, however, watching the landscape and scientific data to see whether at some point in time we would have enough information and confidence to give to pregnant women, and at what stage of the pregnancy it can be administered.

“Another group of persons exempted are those under 18 years because the clinical trials did not include children to ascertain the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

“The vaccines are safe for everyone because the clinical trials included ethnic representations across the world and countries where the trials were done, and the collective result suggests that all ethnic groups across the world demonstrate an appropriate response to the vaccine to acquire a suitable level of immunity as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” the commissioner stated.

