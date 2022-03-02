Sanwo-Olu hails Pastor Adeboye at 80

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 80 years birthday, describing the renowned international cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, whose unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, over the course of several decades, has made him a role model to many.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, noting that Pastor Adeboye, through diligence and utmost obedience to the Lord, had built one of the largest spiritual institutions anywhere in the world and raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ.

The governor also described ‘Daddy GO’ as Pastor Adeboye is popularly called as one of the respected global evangelists who had contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel at national and international levels without any blemish or scandal.

“Sir, you have been a blessing, not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), but also to us in Lagos State – your unceasing prayers for us and your wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress our state has continued to witness. We will forever be grateful. We cannot also ever forget your commitment to the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service since the year 2000.

“Because of your work, and of the name and legacy of the RCCG, the gospel has touched the very ends of the earth, in line with the Great Commission. In addition, your devoted service in God’s Vineyard has helped put Nigeria in the global spotlight, as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness. Yet, amidst all these wonderful accomplishments, you have remained as simple and humble as ever, never seeking the limelight or personal glory.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant you more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives. I pray that the Almighty God will continue to crown you with good health to enable you to render more service to His kingdom and you will continue to enjoy His manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen. Happy Birthday, Sir,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Pastor Foluke Adeboye for being a devoted partner to the GO of RCCG, praying God would continue to keep her strong and vibrant on this lifelong journey of jointly manifesting the fullness of His power and anointing.

“Let me also specially congratulate our Mummy, your adorable wife, and devoted partner, Pastor (Mrs.) Foluke Adeboye, and thank her for the great support and love she has continued to give to you. I pray that God will continue to keep her strong and vibrant on this lifelong journey of jointly manifesting the fullness of His power and anointing,” the governor prayed.

