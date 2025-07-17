Sanwo-Olu hails LASU alumnae for ‘extraordinary’ feat at Nigerian Law School

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated an Alumnae of Lagos State University (LASU), Maryam Lawal, for emerging as both the Best Graduating Female Student and the Second Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School’s prestigious Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja last week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Visitor of Lagos State University, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, saying that Lagos was proud of the success achieved by Lawal, a brilliant graduate of the Faculty of Law (Common and Islamic Law) of the state-owned tertiary institution.

Lawal, a Lagosian, emerged as the Second Overall Best Student and the Best Graduating Female Student out of 7,134 admitted students, securing eight prizes, including a prize for best student in Corporate Law practice during the Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja on July 10.

Sanwo-Olu said Lawal’s extraordinary accomplishment at the Nigerian Law School had once again affirmed LASU’s reputation for producing outstanding graduates in different professions.

He described Lawal as a shining ambassador for LASU and the state on the national stage, as well as a symbol of personal excellence.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

