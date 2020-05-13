Sanwo-Olu hails Gambari’s appointment as Buhari’s COS

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, congratulated Prof Ibrahim Gambari, as the new Chief Of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as the right man for the job being a man of impeccable character, right temperament, leadership and knowledge.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, and further described the choice of Gambari as the successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Buhari as commendable.

The governor recalled that his personal and official interactions with Prof. Gambari had brought about nothing but meaningful development, saying the newly sworn-in CoS “is a man of many parts.”

“The choice of Professor Gambari as the successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable. Gambari is not just an academic or a diplomat, he is a fine gentleman, a decent Nigerian who epitomizes the Nigerian dream.

“My personal and official interactions with Professor Gambari have brought about nothing but meaningful development. He is a man of many parts,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the several years of experience garnered by the newly appointed CoS in various fields of international diplomacy and politics, academics, research and management, would help the President and Commander- In- Chief in the onerous tasks of administering the nation.

“I have no doubt that Professor Gambari’s appointment is a major win for the presidency and the nation as a whole, especially coming at a time when Nigeria is confronting a major challenge with a global outlook,” the governor said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to support the new Chief of Staff, saying the nation had a lot of benefit from his varied skills.

