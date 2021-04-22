Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila eulogise Odumakin as burial rites begin

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have eulogised the late Yinka Odumakin as his burial rites began on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila said that his knowledge of Yinka Odumakin was more of distance but admiration of his qualities.

Gbajabiamila, who said he flew from the plenary session in Abuja, noted that Odumakin stood firm to his values and ideals having gone through twists and turns.

The Speaker described him as a true democrat, honest, courageous and truthful to whatever course he believes in.

“We had our good encounters. My knowledge of him was more of a distance, based on admiration of his qualities, what he stood for, represent and what he was.

“I was out of the country when he died. And that was why I said to myself today that I must come to pay my last respect.

“I came to know from a distance a man who had been through twists and turns but in all of these stood straight.

“When you talk about profiling courage, I am not sure you can count on one hand on any whose name would come before Odumakin.

“There lies a man of courage, integrity, true democrats. A man who stood for truth and nothing else,” the Speaker said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the deceased wanted the best for Nigeria, using his voice to advance for the course of a United Nigeria.

The Governor said people described the deceased differently ranging from being a radical student leader, fearless journalist to a courageous spokesman.

“Yinka wanted the best for Nigeria. He was completely detribalised and used his voice to advance his course. Until the very end, he kept canvassing for a Nigeria where equity will become a watchword.

“Yinka Odumakin is an household name in Nigeria and different people know him along in life.

“He was known to some people as a radical student union leader. He was known to some too as a Fearless upright journalist.

“He was a courageous spokesperson for Afenifere. Yinka stood as a leader in the conversation of true federalism. Yinka was one half of one of most formidable couple we have seen in our history,” Sanwo-Olu said.

