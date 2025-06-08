Sanwo-Olu, GAC members meet Tinubu in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC) at his private residence located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The meeting fueled speculations of a possible reconciliation between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the President following claims of rift between them.

Sanwo-Olu’s visit to Tinubu followed that of foremost Yoruba Monarch and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who had departed the residence, after he told Newsmen that his visit was primarily to mark the Sallah break with the President and to personally debrief him following his recent trip to Kazakhstan.

The Advisory Council, is a powerful political body within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The GAC is widely recognized as the apex decision-making organ of the APC in Lagos, wielding significant influence over the state’s political direction and governance.

Moments later, his Deputy Governor, Femi Hazmat, also departed amid cheers from onlookers as he waved in acknowledgement.

For months, the perceived feud between President Tinubu and his long time political protege, Governor Sanwo-Olu had trended in the media fueling speculations of a love lost between the two leaders from the south west.

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu was said to have attempted to alter the political structure by moving against a key ally of Tinubu, leading to a rift and subsequent sidelining of Sanwo-Olu in party affairs.

Such maneuvers, reportedly, involved reshuffling of appointments and alleged marginalizing loyalists of the predecessor (former Governor Tinubu) to consolidate power and assert independence among others.

Though neither President Tinubu nor Sanwo-Olu has publicly acknowledged any rift between them, sources within the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national, zonal, and state levels reportedly confirmed that a subtle but widening gulf now separates the President and the Lagos governor.

However, emerging from the closed door meeting, Sanwo-Olu dismissed any rift with President Tinubu, describing speculation in the media as “people crying more than the bereaved”.

Dismissing the alleged notion between them with humour, Sanwo-Olu described the reports of it as baseless and misleading.

“Do you see any discord? Can’t you see when you are smiling, I’m smiling? There’s none (feud). He’s my father, he’s my leader.”

The Lagos State Governor who firmly denied the rumors of a discord, further clarified that the Ikoyi meeting was a traditional courtesy visit by the GAC, a long-standing practice during festive periods.

“It’s our usual. You know, festive period Council visits and a time for Mr. President to meet with his brothers, leaders of our party… It’s something that they always look forward to.”

The governor emphasised that the visit was also an opportunity to pray with the President, offer well wishes and continued support, while acknowledging the impact of Tinubu’s leadership over the past two years.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted key achievements attributed to the President’s backing, including the unveiling of new Blue Line trains in Lagos, supported by federal interventions, and a reduction in fuel and food prices.

He also addressed the upcoming June 12 protests being planned by some groups, describing the move as baseless.

Sanwo-Olu said, “What will be the basis of the protest? The economy has made a positive bend. Give this President more time.”

He concluded by reaffirming his loyalty and that of the GAC to the President and the APC party, stressing their commitment to a united front ahead of the local government elections.