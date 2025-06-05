Sanwo-Olu, Funke Akindele, Tokunbo Wahab, get nomination for Eko Mi Awards Best 11

Plans are in top gear to hold the second edition of the Eko Mi Awards. With the team, ‘Eko Best 11,’ the event is set to hold on Thursday, June 19, at the Radisson Blu Hotels, in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

According to Otunba Bestman Nze Jumbo, the CEO of Image Expression, publisher of Eko Mi, Eko E Newspaper and the organiser of Eko Mi Awards, this edition isn’t just another event.

“It’s a salute to legacy, leadership, and the relentless Lagos spirit. We’re celebrating pioneers, disruptors, and legends who’ve redefined what’s possible and powered the pulse of Lagos,” he said.

Nze-Jumbo further reiterated that just like the second edition, the award ceremony will hold after a careful selection process that went through a rigorous routine by the team behind the awards ceremony.

Already, prominent Nigerians in Lagos, who are adding value in different sectors, have been listed as possible recipients of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold on June 19, 2025.

These personalities include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tunde Onakoya, Tony Rapu, Emmanuel Orobosa, Funke Akindele, James Faleke, Olawale Talabi, Awele Elumelu, Sanmi Doherty, Femi Otedola, Olawale Ayilara, Tokunbo Wahab, Dele Oshinowo, Oba Suleiman Raji Adesina, Kunle Afolayan, Odunayo Eweniyi, Femi Aina, Akin Alabi, Chris Oyakhilome, Tosin Eni Olorunda, P Prime, Cosmas Maduka, Jimi Benson, Tunde Folawiyo, Seyi Tinubu, Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote, Femi Gbajabiamila, Obafemi Hamzat, Jim Ovia, Sam Adeyemi, Veekee James, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Ibukun Awosika, Mai Atafo, Oba Gbolaha Lawal, Tokunbo Abiru, Leo Stan Ekeh, Olabode Agoro, Toyin Lawani, Femi Aderibigbe and Yomi Casual amongst several others.

