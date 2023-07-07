Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday hosted Miss. Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, the Lagos State University (LASU) Best Student of all time at the institution’s 26th Convocation, at State House, Marina, providing him and the state government the opportunity to redeem the pledge of N10 million cash prize to the graduate.

The event took place two weeks after the convocation as the fast pace of programmes held last month at the University Campus, could not permit Governor Sanwo-Olu to have personal conversation with Miss Imoitesemeh.

The 23-year-old graduate of Law, who finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0, came in the company of her parents, Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf and Hajia Halimah, and had a relaxed chat with Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Our reporter learnt that the interaction between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Aminat focused on her background and how she rose to prominence through her brilliance and academic feat, noting that her “disciplined” parents played a significant role in her personal development and the feat she attained.

“Since my primary school days, my parents have shown unrelenting commitment to my personal development and that of my siblings. They trained us to always aim for the best, while they did their best to provide everything we need. They are involved at every level of my academic journey; making them proud is my way of paying back the support they have given me,” she told the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the academic feat, beyond the prominence, had thrusted on Aminat the responsibility of a role model, charging the valedictorian to use her voice and fame to promote scholarship among young people in vulnerable communities.

The Governor said Aminat’s academic achievement had further validated Lagos’ profile as the Centre of Excellence, stressing that his administration would continue to do its best in preserving quality education in the state-owned universities.

Sanwo-Olu charged the valedictorian to sustain her brilliance and aim for excellence in her future endeavours.

When the governor asked if she had the plan to repeat the feat at the Law School, she responded in the affirmative, saying: “I will do my best.”

