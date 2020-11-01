Sanwo-Olu flags-off rehabilitation, upgrading Of Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday flagged off the rehabilitation and upgrading of six-lane Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, saying the project was part of his administration’s revolutionary efforts at making life better for Lagosians and improving the ease of doing business, especially in areas like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which is becoming rapidly industrialized.

The multi-billion naira three-lane dual carriageway project will be executed in two phases, with Phase I planned to cover 18.75km from Eleko Junction to Epe-T-Junction, while the second phase will cover 26.7km from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction.

Sanwo-Olu said this while speaking at the ceremony in Lekki, urging the youth in the area to ensure proper care of the roads to their benefit.

This was just as he assured that the government was resolved to make life easier for the people without any consideration for class, religion or ethnicity.

“As you stand with me today on the brink of history, I want to assure you that this government will continue to take every challenge as an opportunity for significant economic transformation,” he said.

The governor noted that the clear lesson from the most recent challenges was to seize the opportunity by initiating and executing people-oriented projects-that fulfilled the need and aspirations of the average Lagosian, declaring that it was time for his administration to redouble efforts, with the shared vision and resources at its disposal, “while looking to the future with confidence as we rebuild Lagos State together.”

He, however, assured that despite the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent unwarranted violence unleashed on Lagos, the state remained focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of quality road infrastructure throughout Lagos.

“We are rebuilding Lagos because we have too much at stake to be daunted by recent happenings; our major concern is how to do our job correctly and diligently.

“Our commitment to the people of Lagos, businesses, and the corporations in our state is that of a more prosperous state with a world-class road network where residents can travel from one end of the state to the other without unnecessary encumbrances.

“As we place our state on the path of continuous transformation, we will continue to pursue the right strategies for a greater and wealthier Lagos,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said his administration recognized the importance of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway Road to the economic prosperity of Lagos State and its people, adding it was well aware of the agitation and concerns of the people about the road as well, a situation which he said made his administration to initially declared a state of emergency on its road and put in place temporary measures in November 2019.

“We are aware of the agitation and concerns of people about this road. This is why we initially declared a state of emergency on this road and put in place temporary measures in November 2019.

“Today’s significant ceremony will eventually culminate in a three-lane dual carriageway reinforced concrete road pavement with a dedicated lane in each direction for trucks and a rigid pavement to accommodate the envisaged axle loadings expected to ply the road when it is completed,” the governor said.

According to him, this is a radical departure from the present two-lane dual carriageway flexible pavement, among others, saying it is far different in scope from a rural road cross-section without drains, except for intermittent chutes.

“Like some of our other road projects under the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of our THEMES Agenda, this road requires a huge financial outlay, which explains why execution will be in two phases. Phase I will cover 18.75KM from Eleko Junction to Epe-T-Junction, while the second phase will cover 26.7KM from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction,” he stated.

The governor said the road, when completed, will complement the new network of roads in Epe and ease transportation of goods and services through Epe to other neighbouring states.

According to him, this will, in turn, lead to improved socio-economic activities in the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Corridor, adding that the reconstructed road would also reduce travel time and loss of man-hours since it would cut through several communities.

He listed the communities to include: Eleko, Onose, Alatishe, Aiyeteju, Ajaganabe, Oko Orisan, Ilasan, Lekki Village, and Epe.

Besides, he said the toll weighbridges to be introduced on the road would go a long way in recouping the state’s investment in this road, while the direct procurement method being used to execute this contract would help to save as much money without undue impact on the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Sanwo-Olu commended the leadership and staff of the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for their determination to ensure the reconstruction of the road, urging the contractor to immediately take charge of the project and accelerate its delivery.

“We count on you to deliver a world-class road within the given timeframe,” the governor said.

