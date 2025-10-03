Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Lumumba, urge need for Nigeria to stand tall as African giant

…as Island Club celebrates Nigeria@65th

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Chief Wole Olaonipekun (SAN), Major General Ike Nwachkwu, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, and other prominent leaders have emphasize the need for Nigeria to stand tall as the giant of Africa and strengthen the continent’s place on the global stage.

They made the call on Thursday as they all gathered at the Island Club 2025 Nigeria @ 65 Independence Lecture and Awards Night, themed: “Nigeria and the African Reawakening: The Giant That Must Not Sleep,” held at the Peacock Hall, Island Club, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while making the call, stressed that Nigerians needed to join hands and fight to ensure that the country hits its potential in all areas of human endeavor to strengthen African unity, foster economic growth, and secure its rightful place as a global leader.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that Nigeria stands tall as Africa’s most populous nation with over 220 million people, considered as a demographic dividend fuelling growth, with over 60 per cent believed to be young and in their productive stage, further stressing that not many countries can boast of this youthful, productive, and vibrant demographic.

“We need to join hands and fight to ensure that Nigeria hits her potential in all areas of human endeavours. With private sector leadership or collaboration with captains of industry, like the esteemed Island Club members, this giant of a nation will wake up, move up, and stay up,” he said.

Governor noted that the theme of the event was a reflection on Nigeria at 65, saying that it should be an exhibition of collective ideas on how this giant of a country can live up to its stature as a true giant, responsible and respected nation, honoured and valued at home and abroad.

This was just as he reaffirmed that Lagos remained committed to contributing its quota as a hub of enterprise, creativity, and progress to Nigeria’s bright future and Africa’s awakening.

Highlighting Lagos’ pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic progress, Sanwo-Olu noted that the state now ranks as the second largest city economy in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), adding that the state GDP is more than 18.7% of Nigeria’s GDP and about 20% of the country’s non-oil GDP.

“Nigeria has all that it takes to succeed. We are home to the largest number of millionaires in Africa – a true reflection of our economic vibrancy. Lagos State epitomizes entrepreneurial dynamism; a commercial heartbeat driving Africa’s economic pulse.

“It is working towards becoming Africa’s model megacity, one that is safe and secure, functional and productive. It has the ambition of becoming a global economic and financial hub in which businesses thrive and with high returns on investment,” the governor said.

Similarly, former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Fashola (SAN), called for a national consensus on what the “Nigerian Dream” truly meant, stressing the importance of defining clear standards for success and leadership.

Fashola, while emphasizing that success was not static but must be redefined over time to reflect the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities, urged Nigerians to establish a gold standard for leadership, to ensure that the nation recognize and rally behind true visionaries.

Referencing Nigeria’s role in continental infrastructure, Fashola highlighted the country’s contributions to the Trans-African Highway and other projects, noting that three of the nine highways across Africa terminated in Lagos.

He explained that such investment from the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to the Kano-Maradi Railway reflected Nigeria’s responsibility in shaping Africa’s shared future.

Also speaking, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olaonipekun (SAN), underscored the importance of structural and constitutional reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s foundations, even as he stressed that the responsibility now rests on Nigerians and Africans themselves to define a new path.

“The responsibility now rests on Nigerians and Africans themselves to define a new path. With a call for justice, unity, and moral rebirth. Nigeria must be born again, contextualized, structural, constitutional, and legal. Only then can we inspire Africa and the world,” he said.

The former Foreign Minister, Major General Ike Nwachkwu, in his own remark, noted the importance of strong opposition in safeguarding democracy, recalling how past opposition figures helped preserve nation’s stability and accountability.

Lamenting the weakening of opposition politics today, Nwachkwu warned that democracy cannot thrive without genuine checks, fairness, and focus, calling on Nigerians to unite, rise above selfish politics, and demand governance that prioritizes the collective good over personal ambition.

The Keynote Speaker, an Internationally Celebrated Pan-Africanist and Thought Leader, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, challenged Nigerians to embrace their historic responsibility as Africa’s leader, warning that the nation can no longer afford “business as usual.”

Lumumba, while making the call, noted that Nigeria, despite its vast resources and human talent, had yet to achieve its true potential, pointing to persistent challenges in governance, education, healthcare, electricity, and the economy.

The erudite scholar emphasized that leadership at all levels must rise above self-interest and tribalism to deliver real transformation, declaring pointedly that “the day Nigeria wakes up is the day Africa wakes up.”

He, therefore, urged Nigeria to take bold steps in diversifying its economy, reviving local industries, strengthening education, and investing in innovation, rather than relying on imports.

