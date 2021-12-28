Sanwo-Olu extends infrastructure renewal to Kosofe communities

In the drive to meet today’s needs without compromising the future, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has renewed commitment to infrastructure renewal of the state.

This has been demonstrated practically by the number of roads networks already delivered and those whose constructions are ongoing.

Matching his words with action, the governor last week commissioned nine networks of roads with a bridge in the Soluyi communities.

He also seized the occasion to announce the flag-off of the construction of the Opebi-Ojota link Bridge in January.

For over 300,000 people within Soluyi-Araromi-Ifako-Gbagada Communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, their joy knew no bounds as they trooped out to welcome the governor during the inauguration of nine networks of roads and a bridge in their neighbourhoods.

They said the governor has finally put an end to untold hardship being experienced by them as a result of bad roads and annual flooding within the neighbourhoods.

Besides, lawmakers, local government chairmen, other leaders and stakeholders from the communities took turns to commend the governor for the project while drawing attention to other areas of needs.

The newly constructed roads include Aderemi Akeju Street with deck-on-pile bridge, Okun Street, Femi Kufo Street, Brown Street, Adegbenro, Ganiyat Dawudu, Yetunde Brown, Anipole and Shosanya Streets.

The roads, which were awarded in September 2017 to Messrs Xenon Construction Limited, have been formally commissioned by the governor amidst fanfare.

Speaking during the formal commissioning, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the completion of the nine roads with a bridge was a testimony to the fulfillment of his administration’s promise to ensure continuity of governance by completing projects that were inherited from the previous administration, especially those that are directly beneficial to the well-being of our people.

In addition to initiating new projects, Sanwo-Olu said his administration also expended huge resources on the completion of several projects which cut across different sectors in all parts of the state.

He described Soluyi Community as a strategic settlement with a fast growing population in need of infrastructural renewal, saying, “this prompted our decision to prioritise the completion of this network of roads, with a total length of 2.840 kilometres, including a bridge, which will serve a population of more than 300,000 people within the Soluyi-Araromi-Ifako-Gbagada Communities.”

The governor explained that the newly-completed network of roads would serve as an alternative route, a by-pass for motorists within the Soluyi Community to the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway via the Third Axial underpass.

“It will address the perennial environmental and infrastructural challenges facing the community, including flooding.

“It will increase property values, help improve quality of life and the productivity of residents, reduce maintenance cost on vehicles, and reduce the cost of doing business and earning a livelihood in the area,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, said the delivery of the nine roads has helped in improving connectivity while providing multiple bye pass, encourage traffic flow from Diya Street.

She said the driving force behind the completion of the projects was to ensure connectivity and reduce the burden and pressure on major arterial roads that link to an integrated intermodal transport system, which in turn opens up the local economy.

Prior to the project inception, she recalled that the only access in and out of Soluyi Community, Gbagada was via Ayodele Okeowo Road abutting Deeper Life Christian Life Bible Church.

She said the attendant gridlock arising from high vehicular volume during peak periods necessitated the provision of an alternative route to ameliorate the discomfort that residents experience while addressing environmental challenges, particularly flooding due to inadequate drainage system.

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the projects existed as a testament to his administration’s resolve to continue to provide the necessary infrastructure for sustainable development, in every part of the state.

“And, in addition to all the benefits I have just outlined — improved transport connectivity, standard of living, environmental mitigation, and so on — these projects have also directly impacted the community in terms of job creation.

“I am pleased to note that in delivering these projects, jobs were created for about 380 persons: including engineers, supervisors, and various cadres of artisans,” he said.

The governor implored the Community Development Association in the area to immediately assume ownership of and responsibility for the judicious use of the roads.