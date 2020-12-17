Sanwo-Olu doles out N10m, scholarships to two best LASU graduating students

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has made a personal donation of N5 million each to the two overall best newly graduated students of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, Messrs Oladimeji Shotunde and Olabanjo Olusola.

He also announced the scholarship offered by the state government to both of them for further studies at their choice universities globally.

The former, who studied Business Administration at the undergraduate level graduated with the Cumulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 out of the possible 5.0, which is the highest ever in the history of the university, while the latter, who is now a masters’ degree holder, had a perfect score of 5.0.

He made the announcement, on Thursday, during his virtual speech at the conferment of academic and honorary awards on the newly graduated PhD students of the university, as well as on the eminent Nigerians, respectively.

The event is part of activities of the 24th convocation ceremonies of the university where the governor also installed Professor Gbolahan Elias as the fifth Chancellor for the university.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the two overall best graduates of the 2018\2019 set deserved to be supported so to be able to achieve their set goals in life and also for the gestures to serve as an encouragement to others.

He, however, urged them not to rest on their oars while congratulating all the award recipients on their various honours.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the management of LASU and the outgoing vice-chancellor in particular, for what he called their strong commitment in rebranding the university to its current state and achievements, saying he was particularly happy and proud of the success made in the last five years.

He said the state government as a proprietor would continue to support the university in all possible ways that would make it become the best in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa.

He said the growth and survival of any country including Nigeria depend largely on the quality of graduates being produced at all levels.

Also speaking at the vent, state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was physically present on campus, said all he had to say is to commend the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, and his team for changing the negative narrative about LASU to positive and that the university should work harder to achieve more successes.

Wife of former governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, who is a serving senator and represented at the event by Mrs Omolola Rashida Essien and the Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope, were among those honoured by the university with honorary doctorate degrees.

Others are Justice Opeyemi Oluwafunmilayo Oke (retd) and Dr Ayoola Otudeko while Prof Martin Anetekhai who is a lecturer in LASU bagged Distinguished Professorship.

