Sanwo-Olu doles out N10m, scholarships to two best LASU graduating students

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
two LASU overall best graduates, Lagos to establish fish centre , Sanwo-Olu approves free healthcare, Sanwo-Olu warns physical planning, #EndSARS protest, food production, maritime, Lagos road, school teachers, Sanwo-Olu judiciary, Lagos announces phased resumption, Sanwo-Olu human trafficking, sworn-in LCDA boss, chairman, NEPZA, Lagos, businesses , Babatunde Oke, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos to establish N10bn aquaculture, Lagos assures residents of safety, COWLSO, COVID-19, Lagos, Lagos govt fruit orchards, Lagos, LASG, Road, LASSC, LASEPA, Sanwo-Olu, Third Mainland Bridge, lagos students, APC campaign, farm projects, lagos schools
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has made a personal donation of N5 million each to the two overall best newly graduated students of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, Messrs Oladimeji Shotunde and Olabanjo Olusola.

He also announced the scholarship offered by the state government to both of them for further studies at their choice universities globally.

The former, who studied Business Administration at the undergraduate level graduated with the Cumulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 out of the possible 5.0, which is the highest ever in the history of the university, while the latter, who is now a masters’ degree holder, had a perfect score of 5.0.

He made the announcement, on Thursday, during his virtual speech at the conferment of academic and honorary awards on the newly graduated PhD students of the university, as well as on the eminent Nigerians, respectively.

The event is part of activities of the 24th convocation ceremonies of the university where the governor also installed Professor Gbolahan Elias as the fifth Chancellor for the university.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the two overall best graduates of the 2018\2019 set deserved to be supported so to be able to achieve their set goals in life and also for the gestures to serve as an encouragement to others.

He, however, urged them not to rest on their oars while congratulating all the award recipients on their various honours.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the management of LASU and the outgoing vice-chancellor in particular, for what he called their strong commitment in rebranding the university to its current state and achievements, saying he was particularly happy and proud of the success made in the last five years.

ALSO READ: Experts highlight damaging implications of cigarette smoking

He said the state government as a proprietor would continue to support the university in all possible ways that would make it become the best in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa.

He said the growth and survival of any country including Nigeria depend largely on the quality of graduates being produced at all levels.

Also speaking at the vent, state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was physically present on campus, said all he had to say is to commend the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, and his team for changing the negative narrative about LASU to positive and that the university should work harder to achieve more successes.

Wife of former governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, who is a serving senator and represented at the event by Mrs Omolola Rashida Essien and the Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope, were among those honoured by the university with honorary doctorate degrees.

Others are Justice Opeyemi Oluwafunmilayo Oke (retd) and Dr Ayoola Otudeko while Prof Martin Anetekhai who is a lecturer in LASU bagged Distinguished Professorship.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

Sanwo-Olu doles out N10m, scholarships to two best LASU graduating students

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Education

Our universities curricular must be amended for graduates to solve problems ― Fayemi

Education

Lagos govt directs schools to vacate Friday

Education

National Library commences operations in Ekiti State

Education

What our second best ranking status meant to LASU, Lagos governor —Outgoing VC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More