Bola Badmus

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared three days of mourning for those who died in the BRT train accident on Thursday morning.

A BRT staff bus conveying workers of the Lagos State government to the state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, early Thursday morning was involved in a fatal accident as it collided with a train at the PWD Bus Stop.

Bus number 33, which conveyed 85 state government workers and was coming from Isolo on Thursday morning at 7:30 am and heading to Alausa, had two dead on the spot while four later died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

At the PWD rail crossing, the driver attempted to make a dangerous turning but was caught up with the coming train, which dragged it to another spot.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who visited the victims at the hospital, also announced the suspension of all political campaigns and ordered half-day work for state workers, starting from Friday beginning from 12pm, just as he equally ordered the flag to be flown at half-mast.

At the hospital, 42 were found to have suffered moderate injuries, the number of those with severe injury put at 29, eight with mild injury while six have been confirmed dead.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, and the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Rhodes-Vivour for also visiting the scene of the accident.