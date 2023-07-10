Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the Chairman of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to him, the result of the 63rd Ordinary Session of the body that took place on Sunday in Guinea-Bissau is a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership in the West African sub-region and the African continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued on Monday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, assuring that the confidence reposed in President Tinubu by his colleagues to lead the important coalition would manifest in the effective collaboration and practical solutions to the myriad of challenges of economic growth, sustainable development and issues of trans-border security.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate our leader, mentor, and pathfinder, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this remarkable achievement as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We have absolute confidence that you would perform exceptionally well in your new role as the Head of the very important regional organization, and we are happy to be associated with you,” the governor said.