Bola Badmus

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Dr Olufemi Adekoya, the immediate Business Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, on his appointment as its Editor, saying Adekoya’s new appointment was an inspiration to young journalists that they can get to the top position in Guardian Newspapers Limited if they were faithful and committed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the company’s Head of Finance, Mrs Patience Ilesanmi, for her elevation to the position of Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

The governor, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Adekoya and Ilesanmi’s appointments as deserving, considering their experience, commitment, and long years of service in Guardian Newspapers Limited.

“The appointment of Dr Olufemi Adekoya as The Editor of The Guardian Newspaper is an inspiration to young journalists, especially the staff of Guardian Newspapers Limited that they can get to the top of their career in the company.

“Dr Adekoya’s appointment is thoroughly deserving having proved his mettle in the journalism profession and I do not have any doubt that the cap fits him. He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism, especially in business reporting,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor, therefore, urged Adekoya to bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the journalism profession and also be a good gatekeeper against fake news, which he noted was not good for the country.

Besides, he urged him to see his new appointment as a crucial assignment for the media, especially The Guardian Newspapers to enable it to be more circumspect and developmental in playing its role as the watchdog of society.

“I want to urge Dr Adekoya to bring his wealth of experience to strengthen the journalism profession and also be a good gatekeeper against fake news, which is not good for our country. He should also see his new appointment as a crucial assignment for the media, especially The Guardian Newspapers to be more circumspect and developmental in playing its role as the watchdog of society,” the governor said.

“I also congratulate Mrs Patience Ilesanmi on her new appointment as the Chief Finance and Operating Officer. I urge her to use her office for the growth and development of Guardian Newspapers Limited,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…