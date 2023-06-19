Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), saying his emergence was a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues had in him and other executive members elected to steer the ship of the Guild for the next two years.

Anaba was elected President of NGE during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Sunday in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, just he also congratulated the newly elected executive members of the Guild.

Sanwo-Olu, who commended the immediate past President of NGE, Mr. Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and successful tenure, said Anaba and other executives of the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the years had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry, adding that he had no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that had been the hallmarks of the profession.

“The election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

“He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry.

“I want to urge the president and other executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession, working with other stakeholders to wage a war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

“I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society,” Governor Sanwo-Olu counselled.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE