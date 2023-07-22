Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the occasion of his 67th birthday, acknowledging his commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo people, as well as his great contribution and excellent leadership among the South-West governors.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, describing Arakunrin Akeredolu as a renowned legal icon, administrator and governor who has made a valuable impact in the lives of many people in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria.

According to him, the celebrant, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally congratulated Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, on her 70th birthday.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his 67th birthday. I also congratulate Ondo’s First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.

“Governor Akeredolu’s input in the growth and development trajectory of Ondo State, formerly as Attorney-General and now governor, is a pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership. His developmental strides in Ondo State and national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavor.

“He has also provided courageous leadership in the South-West to defend the people of the region on many occasions, especially on the issue of insecurity, restructuring, true federalism and good governance,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Governor Akeredolu’s penchant for diligence is evident in his contributions toward the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape based on his profession as a lawyer and service as NBA president before assuming his current position as Governor of Ondo State,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while also felicitating with Mrs. Akeredolu, on her 70th birthday, lauded her for being a pillar of support to Governor Akeredolu, saying that she deserved to be celebrated for impacting many lives positively as First Lady of Ondo State.

He wished Governor Akeredolu and his wife a prosperous birthday, and prayed God to grant them unending peace and good health as they continued to render services to the people of Ondo State.

Sanwo-Olu also prayed for a fast recovery for Governor Akeredolu, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.





“I also praise Ondo First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu for being a pillar of support to Governor Akeredolu. She deserves to be celebrated for impacting many lives positively as First Lady of Ondo State.

“On this occasion of Governor Akeredolu’s 67th birthday and his wife’s 70th birthday, I wish them more years in good health and wisdom as they continue to render more service to humanity, Ondo State, and Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

