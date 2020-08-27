Sanwo-Olu congratulates AfDB President, Adesina, on re-election

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office, saying his re-election was a testimony to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the growth and development of the Africa continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, describing Adesina as a good ambassador of Nigeria and Africa, who deserved to be re-elected as AfDB president

having distinguished himself during his first term in office as the head of the international organisation.

The governor also appreciated and commended President Muhammadu Buhari and those who played crucial roles in the re-election bid of the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, as President of AfDB.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate Dr Akinwunmi Adesina on your re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Your re-election is well-deserved.

“Having proved yourself as a good administrator and technocrat in different public offices at national and international levels in the last 30 years, I am confident that your re-election will bring more development to the Africa continent as you supervise the affairs of African Development Bank for another five years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Adesina