Sanwo-Olu commissions roads in Ikotun-Igando, Agege

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday commissioned the reconstructed Abaranje Road in the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), assuring residents of his administration’s commitment to rehabilitating most of the deplorable roads in the state that require government intervention.

The governor, who also commissioned the Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Old Dopemu) Road in the Agege Local Government Area—named after him—stated that his administration is well aware of the people’s needs and further assured that he would do his best to provide the basic social infrastructure required by residents.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, no part of the state will be neglected in terms of infrastructure development, emphasizing his administration’s dedication to ensuring even development across Lagos.

“We will ensure even development in every part of the state; we will leave no area untouched.

You tell us you want more infrastructure, and you trust that we will deliver because you believe in our capacity. When our people talk, we listen.

We want to make life meaningful for every resident of the state, to reduce traffic around Old Ipaja, and to improve the area’s economy,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also used the occasion to campaign for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the forthcoming local government election scheduled for July 12, 2025, stressing that the APC’s performance remains a major reason the electorate should vote for its candidates.

Earlier in his remarks, the Onikotun of Ikotun, Oba Azeez Asiwaju, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to complete the remaining projects in his domain, noting that the Abaranje Road is just the first phase of a three-phase project the state government needs to execute in the community.

“We still need your assistance to link this Abaranje Road to the Akesan community. We need phases two and three to be completed; we don’t want them left undone,” the monarch said.

The monarch also urged the state government to establish public primary and secondary schools in the community, as well as a flyover at the Ikotun Road roundabout.

In response, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the monarch that all his requests would be granted, asking the Onikotun to provide land where the public schools could be built.

The governor further revealed that, on his way to the road commissioning, he and his team had already assessed the potential design and layout of the proposed flyover and promised that work would soon commence on the project.

