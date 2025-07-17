Sanwo-Olu commissions radio station, market in Mushin LG

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday commissioned the first local government-owned radio station in Nigeria, Ishokan 106.7 FM, operated by Mushin Local Government. He described the launch as laudable and worthy of emulation by other councils, emphasizing the importance of effective information dissemination to the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who launched the pioneering station at Oliyide Street, Mushin, through his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, also commissioned other legacy projects in the area. He commended the council chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Olanrewaju Bamigboye, for initiating and delivering such notable projects.

According to the governor, establishing the radio station—along with several other projects, including roads and a market—is a remarkable achievement. He said residents should be excited to have a ruling party like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and local leaders who are implementing infrastructural projects that some states struggle to undertake.

“It’s always important to communicate with our people. So, we must appreciate the local government chairman for building these notable projects.

ALSO READ: ‎Oyo Assembly passes 32 bills, 143 resolutions, 63 reports in two years

“First, consolidating all Federal agencies in one place means people don’t have to run from one office to another.

“Second, establishing this radio station and executing many other projects, including several roads and a market, is a real achievement.

“Residents should be excited about having a party and leadership capable of commissioning infrastructures that some states cannot deliver,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State was progressing under APC leadership. He said the commissioning of roads, primary healthcare centres, schools, administrative blocks, and other projects proves the party’s progressive governance. He urged residents to unite in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate.

He reiterated that to defend and stand on that mandate, every resident must possess a voter’s card. He encouraged those yet to obtain theirs to do so once registration begins.

He also stressed that the nation’s prosperity heavily depends on the reforms and policies of the president.

In his goodwill message, APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, announced that voters’ registration would begin next month. He noted that Mushin Local Government has the highest number of polling units in the state—547 in total.

The APC leader said the party expects strong voter turnout in the 2027 elections, projecting a minimum of 250 votes per polling unit, amounting to roughly 136,000 votes.

However, he expressed concern that many APC supporters do not yet possess Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). He emphasized that without PVCs, even the most loyal supporters would be unable to vote.

Ojelabi, therefore, urged residents to register and obtain their PVCs.

“I am imploring all of you who are members of our party, and all citizens of Mushin Local Government, that another opportunity is knocking at our door. Let us seize it and vote.

“We are projecting about 500 voters per polling unit, and we expect a minimum of 250 from each. If you multiply 250 by 547, you’re looking at about 136,000 votes,” he said.

In his remarks, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon underscored the importance of seeking advice in governance, stating that wise counsel and expert insights are crucial for informed policy decisions and responsive leadership.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, commended Hon. Bamigboye for executing projects aligned with the state’s THEMES+ Agenda, which he said had made Lagosians proud.

He added that the state government was pleased with Bamigboye’s performance and expressed hope that his successor would build upon his achievements and deliver even more.

In his address, the council chairman, Hon. Bamigboye, urged residents and beneficiaries to make maximum use of the facilities, stressing that public infrastructure thrives when citizens see themselves as custodians.

“Let me assure you all that this newly elected administration will continue the great work and remain fully committed to delivering more life-impacting projects. Together, we will build a Mushin that sets the pace for progress, inclusion, and sustainable growth,” he said.

Bamigboye added that the projects were the result of careful planning, prudent resource management, and a commitment to people’s welfare.

“We understand that good roads ease transportation and reduce travel time. We know that quality education begins with conducive classrooms.

“And we recognize that a healthy community creates a peaceful and enjoyable life. That is why these projects were given top priority,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chairman and incoming Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Hon. Tunbosun Aruwe, acknowledged the responsibility that comes with building or rehabilitating infrastructure. He urged residents to remain committed to maintaining the facilities and ensuring they are used to their full potential.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE