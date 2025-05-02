Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary

…3-bedroom apartment blocks in Ketu for magistrates, Deputy Sheriff Warehouse in Ikorodu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, inaugurated a newly completed housing scheme for officers in the state’s judicial arm of government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commissioned Deputy Sheriff Warehouse in Majidun area of Ikorodu to provide a secure, organised and professionally managed space where properties under litigation will be properly stored, documented and preserved, pending the adjudication on the court proceedings instituted on the properties.

The two blocks of 3-bedroom apartments sited in the residential area of Ketu are the first set of accommodation built by the Sanwo-Olu administration for magistrates to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Sanwo-Olu said magistracy is a critical component of the judicial arm, serving as the first point of contact for citizens seeking justice, noting that magistrates” pronouncements were vital to maintaining the peace, order and stability within districts they are serving.

The governor posited that based on this, they needed to be made comfortable in carrying out their duties, while insulating them from interference and undue pressure that could make them act below expectations.

“Today, we are handing over a housing scheme that comprises two blocks of 3-bedroom each to our judicial officers in magistrate cadre and our counsels in the Ministry of Justice to support them in carrying out their statutory duties effectively. This gesture is considered as a necessary step to ensure the welfare of our judicial officers remains the top priority of the government they serve.

“While we understand and appreciate the full separation of powers, there is always a common denominator among the three arms of the government that ensures we complement one another.

“The minimum we can do is to ensure that we make this job a lot comfortable and appreciable for our magistrates. It is only when they have comfortable accommodation and welfare packages they can do their job without fear or favour,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu, while inaugurating the Deputy Sheriff Warehouse, said the state government would continue to set new standards for judicial excellence, while ensuring Lagos remained a beacon of hope, progress and prosperity.

The governor said by improving the efficiency of courts, the move would foster greater public trust in the justice system, just as it would also strengthen the rule of law.

“We are not only providing a modern facility equipped with advanced security and efficient retrieval systems, but we are also safeguarding the very foundation of justice by ensuring that critical items from the execution of court judgement are preserved with utmost confidentiality and accessibility.

“This will help reduce administrative bottlenecks, minimise case backlogs, and facilitate the swift dispensation of justice,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in his remark, said the gesture demonstrated the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to justice in the state, noting that the delivery of the housing scheme showcased the Sanwo-Olu’s interest in strengthening the judiciary to function independently.

Alogba disclosed that some magistrates faced accommodation challenges that resulted in recovery of possession, describing such situation as “embarrassing.”

“We made a request to the governor to intervene in the situation, and he promised he would do something about it.

“Today’s commissioning of Magistrates’ Quarters is a manifestation of the promise made by Governor Sanwo-Olu. Now, some of our magistrates facing accommodation challenges now have places of refuge,” he said.

Alogba recalled that the land on which the warehouse was built was procured by his predecessor, Justice Inumidun Akande (rtd) for the purpose, but left unused due to funds, saying that Governor Sanwo-Olu took up the construction of the warehouse after being briefed and delivered the project for the State’s judiciary.

Also speaking, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, expressed gratitude to the governor for his leadership, vision and relentless support for the judiciary and administration of justice in Lagos.

Pedro described the Magistrates’ Quarters as “dignified, comfortable shelter,” saying that the gesture would make beneficiaries focus on important tasks before them without fear.

Besides, he said the completion of the warehouse reflected Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to upholding the sanctity of judgment of the courts, while protecting the property rights of parties pending final determination of the appeals that affected properties being held.

“This pragmatic approach is to avoid the needless deterioration of assets and ensures that, regardless of how long a case may take, the value of the goods or property is preserved for the party entitled to it. Prior to this intervention, such properties were often left scattered around court premises.

“The properties were exposed to the weather elements, making them vulnerable to theft or damage, and also presenting an untidy and insecure environment around our courts.

“This was an unacceptable situation for a judicial system in a Centre of Excellence that prides itself on orderliness, diligence and respect for property rights,” Pedro stated.