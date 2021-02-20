Sanwo-Olu commissions flyover, 4 road projects in Agbado Oke-Odo

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned four critical road projects in Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, bringing huge relief inflow of traffic from the Lagos boundary communities into Ogun State.

The newly constructed road network, totaling 6.26 kilometres, which is in fulfilment of yet another promise to the people of Alimosho, include Old Otta Road, Adekoya Road, Makinde Road and Suberu Oje Road.

Each project is a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete drains and walkways.

The governor also on Friday commissioned a 120-metre long bridge linking the boundary communities to Otta in Ogun State.

Besides, Governor Sanwo-Olu formally opened the remodelled Abesan Youth Centre constructed in Mosan-Okunola LCDA by the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Sanwo-Olu, while performing the commissioning, said the road projects were conceived with the goal to provide alternative routes to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and ease vehicular flow in and out of the two states.

He said the new infrastructure would complement the network of 21 roads and two bridges already delivered in the first phase of the projects by the last administration, adding that the new roads were also designed to abate perennial flooding in the area.

According to him, the roads would enhance traffic connectivity and shorten distance, thereby reducing man-hour loss in traffic and stress of commuting along the Old Abeokuta Expressway.

“Today, we are formally commissioning the Phase II of the Lagos-Ogun Boundary Road project to further demonstrate our unflinching commitment to completing all outstanding projects inherited and to bring succour to our people. These roads are of strategic importance to our citizens who live in boundary communities.

“More importantly, the completion of these projects shows the premium our administration places on bridging the infrastructure deficit as a strategy to creating the enabling environment for economic prosperity and improvement of the living condition of our citizens.

“This is in line with our vision to improve connectivity within Alimosho and neighbouring Ogun communities, thereby reducing travel time and loss of man-hour as well as boosting trade, commerce and investment opportunities in the axis,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu said the newly reconstructed roads, which are parallel to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, would offer stress-free alternatives for motorists connecting Ota from Abule Egba-Ekoro highways through Agbado Oke-Odo axis.

He said the road projects would have direct impact on the economies of the two states, while also improving socio-economic wellbeing of the people by boosting free movement of goods in and out of Lagos and neighbouring Ogun communities.

Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Abesan Youth Centre amidst thunderous ovation, with the aim to facilitate robust youth engagement and enhance activities geared towards moulding the character of young people positively in their communities.

The governor said building of modern Youth Centres represented a thrust of his administration’s development agenda, aimed at cultivating healthy youth population that would be self-reliant and entrepreneurially oriented.

He disclosed that seven other Youth Centres would be completed in the coming months in Badagry, Epe, Obalende-Ikoyi, Orile-Agege, Ibeju Lekki, Surulere and Ikorodu.

“It is my pleasure to inaugurate the Abesan Youth Centre, which embodies our commitment to a legacy of youth development and the acceleration of social development programmes.

“This articulates my administration’s readiness to focus on youth engagement and social works as a means of promoting equitable economic prosperity for all Lagosians. We will not deviate from this plan, as we are determined to meaningfully engage our youths, which is why this kind of modern Youth Centre is being replicated in other parts of the state.

“Cultivating healthy youth population that is vibrant, self-reliant, entrepreneurial and industrious is a major thrust of this administration’s development agenda.

“As a government, we will play our role in eradicating the menace of substance abuse, which is why this centre is also equipped with a counselling room, where our youths will be mentored and also have access to trained counsellors who are able to provide the therapy needed to overcome mental and substance abuse issues,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged young people to seize the opportunity to be trained and equipped for the future, even as also urged them to freely register at the youth centre for vocational courses of their choice from next month.

He assured those who would enroll for training of full support by the government until they were able to stand on their own.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Segun Dawodu, said the Youth Centre was specifically remodeled with youth-friendly amenities to meet contemporary needs of young people, noting that the facility would help build their mental and physical health.

Features in the Abesan Youth Centre include children playing ground, multipurpose court with spectators’ stand, gym, kitchen, offices, vocational training department and a grassed football pitch with spectators’ gallery that can also be used by Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

The state government also provided a 200KVA transformer and generating set to provide electricity in the centre.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE