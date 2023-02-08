By-Bola Badmus, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathized with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship Candidate in the state, Ms Funke Akindele, over the death of her beloved mother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, saying it was often hard to find the right words at a time like this for someone who had lost a beloved person, just as he noted that losing mothers is one of the deepest sorrows for man.

The governor, while noting that death of loved ones whenever it happened, was usually a very painful episode, prayed for peace, comfort, courage and love for Funke, his immediate siblings, the Adebanjo and Akindele families as they go through a most difficult period of mourning of the dead.

“My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday 7th of February, 2023.

“Death of loved ones, whenever it happens, is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person. We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.

“May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, urged the PDP deputy governorship candidate to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.