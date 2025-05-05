Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice for all

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged those in the judicial system to always accelerate justice and ensure that no one is denied of justice.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the opening ceremony of the Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, held in Lagos on Monday.

The governor urged for renewed commitment to safeguarding human rights, and ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, had access to justice, saying that by encouraging collaboration and leveraging innovative partnerships like those between the ECOWAS Court and organizations such as the UNHCR, urgent challenges facing the region can be tackled, while making sure that the ideals of equity, peace, and prosperity became a reality for every citizen.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, tasked participants at the session, including judges, legal professionals, civil society members, and the public, to participate openly and with a collective sense of purpose, saying that they should “use the forum to promote justice, enhance our regional ties, and tap into the incredible potential of our West African community.”

“As we kick off the sessions of this event, I encourage everyone, judges, legal professionals, civil society members, and the public, to participate openly and with a collective sense of purpose. Let us use this forum to promote justice, enhance our regional ties, and tap into the incredible potential of our West African community.

“Only by coming together and dedicating ourselves to the rule of law can we truly build a peaceful, thriving, and inclusive West African community where everyone’s rights are safeguarded and opportunities are plentiful.

“Today’s gathering reflects that spirit of collaboration and resolve as we join forces to strengthen our institutions and bring justice closer to the people we serve,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the presence of the ECOWAS Court in Lagos not only highlights the city’s crucial role in regional matters, saying that it also serves as a strong reminder that justice should be accessible, visible, and responsive to the needs of the people.

“We are bringing the mechanisms of regional justice closer to our citizens, improving public understanding of the Court’s mission, and strengthening the connections between our national institutions and the ECOWAS Court,” the governor said.

President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Honourable Justice Ricardo Goncalves, earlier in his remarks, declared that the long period during which justice had been seen as distant, slow or inaccessible must be over.

Goncalves said justice, in reality, should not be an ornament reserved for the elite, or should it be seen as the language of the privileged or the luxury of the informed ones.

According to him, justice should not be a distant dream out of sight and out of reach, declaring that it is the birthright of all citizens, from the busiest cities to the most remote villages.

Goncalves said the operators of judiciary would have failed in their oath when a farmer was denied a fair hearing because of distance and when a woman cannot present a case because of lack of information, while a child grows up believing that the law and justice are beyond their reach.

“Therefore, the long period during which justice has been seen as distant, slow or inaccessible must be over!

“In fact, justice should not be an ornament reserved for the elite, nor should it be seen as the language of the privileged or the luxury of the informed ones.

“Justice should not be a distant dream out of sight and out of reach. Justice is the birthright of all citizens, from the busiest cities to the most remote villages.

“So let’s join forces to make justice a reality for everyone: the farmer in the countryside, the shopkeeper in the market, the mother in the village and the young people in the city.

“Our mission is clear: to restore hope, build bridges and serve justice where it is most needed – at the grassroots.

“Today, we stand before you not only as officers of the court, but also as messengers of change.

“We are gathered here for a much greater purpose than this ceremony, which is to reaffirm a simple but powerful truth: that the justice of the ECOWAS Court must live among the people, reach the grassroots, be accessible without economic barriers that are difficult to overcome, timely and fair. That is our solemn promise,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE