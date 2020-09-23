Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members, govt officials on increased performance

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has strongly charged members of the State’s Executive Council to deploy their physical and mental resources to bringing the administration’s development vision to reality.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while giving his closing remarks at the two-day Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised by the executive arm of the Lagos State government.

The governor, in his remarks, said Lagos possessed all that was required to attain Dubai development model, urging the drivers of his administration’s vision of Greater Lagos to be articulate and purposeful in the discharge of the tasks assigned to them.

Sanwo-Olu, who was visibly enthusiastic about the encouraging feedback from the review of the performance of his government’s actions, applauded the cabinet members and heads of agencies for the progress recorded in the last one year.

The governor, however, said people’s expectations of his administration’s efforts were more than what had been achieved so far, charging the appointees to brace for more work.

He urged the cabinet members and executives of the parastatals to increase their momentum and deploy more resourcefulness to the implementation of policies and programmes designed to transform the lives of the residents and the state’s economy.

“There are many takeaways from this two-day retreat which must energise us further to deliver on our goals and promises to the people. But, one key thing we must take away from this exercise is the fact that we have sustained our attempts to transform Lagos and these efforts are being acknowledged by those who understand what development is all about.

“We have many great actions and ideas we have implemented, which probably have not been properly communicated. Now we need to be smarter, more organised and articulate in the way we go about our programmes so that our efforts can be more visible.

“The Ministry of Information and Strategy and everyone that has strength in communication should begin to magnify these efforts and show the world how Lagos is changing,” he said.

The governor said his administration would not give excuses to residents despite the slow pace of socio-economic activities across all sectors, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, stressing that the virus would not derail his government’s development agenda.

He charged all commissioners and Special Advisers to work together and exchange information for better service delivery, in order to articulate the government’s successes and progress better.

“We need to work together and share information with one another. This way, we articulate our successes and progress better,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE