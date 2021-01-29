Sanwo-Olu bows, slashes LASU tuition fees

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed the tuition fee of Lagos State University (LASU).Ojo.

This was revealed by his Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab on official social media handle for his office on Friday without given details.

The university’s management had in December last year increased the tuition fees for fresh students from N25,000 to N67,048.50, representing 168 per cent increase, saying that is the only way to sustain quality service in the university.

But the students as an association and some other stakeholders, particularly civil society groups on their part, had strongly protested the increment including given a two-week ultimatum for its reversal on the premise that payment of such new amount is unrealistic in the face of the harsh financial hardship many Nigerians are going through today.

They also vowed to sustain their agitation until their demand is met by the governor, who is the visitor to the university

Mr Wahab, however, in his post said: “Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University.”

He added that the approval was in tandem with the administration’s commitment to providing qualitative education at an affordable fee to all irrespective of class, gender, ethnicity, race, among others.

But when contacted to confirm the development, Head of Information, Press and Public Affairs unit of LASU, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said the university is yet to receive any memo as regards the fees slashing.

He said even at that, the students are still paying N25,000.

