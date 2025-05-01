Sanwo-Olu backs labour demands, adopts NLC, TUC May Day speeches

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his support for the requests made by Labour Unions during the 2025 May Day Celebration.

The unions called for several measures to address the rising cost of food items, improve transport through a comprehensive rail network to facilitate affordable commuting and democratize access to energy supply, among other concerns.

Speaking at the event, which was themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration had adopted all the requests presented. The celebration took place at Onikan Stadium in Lagos, where a significant turnout braved heavy rain to participate.

The governor extended warm greetings to the workers, expressing his happiness that Lagos was once again able to honor its workforce this year. He assured attendees that next year’s event would be held at the newly rehabilitated stadium in Surulere, which offers more space than Onikan Stadium.

“I bring greetings to all our private sector workers, and we are happy that Lagos again has been able to do this. One thing I want to assure you, this arena does not contain us again, by next year we will take the march pass to Surulere, which is bigger, much more bigger stadium that will contain all of us, that is one assurance that I want to give you.

“I find it very delightful, truly, truly happy that we have all been able to come forward and speak that we truly deserve our May day celebration.

“There is reason for us to be happy in Lagos, there is the need for us to be joyous because when we came last year, we made a lot of promises. We said to you that Lagos State will continue to take the lead in the public service of Nigeria.

“We are happy to come back and report that all throughout the negotiations that led to minimum wage, Lagos kept the promise and we are the largest and highest paying state as at today.

“The shower of rain on now is to confirm that even heaven is happy with us, and so we are happy, we are joyous, we are indeed glad that we all can make it to this place today.

“I am standing here to adopt all the speech made by Lagos State Nigeria Labour Congress NLC chairman Comrade Sessi, I have adopted her speech and I am all in agreement, all the things contained in the speech would be done.

“I also adopt the speech made by Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, we will implement all the things in the speech. And also the speech made by the Honourable Minister that admonish us, that encourages us to do the right thing. We have adopted the speech and we are conversant with all the things that they put there,” the governor said.

“Today is not a day for long speeches, it is a day to thank all of you, it is a day to acknowledge that with you on our side, with you surrounding us, we have the hope to continue to forge on,” he added.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was just a starting point, assuring that his administration was set to deliver “a bigger and more committed public service, that is robust that is working for you, and ensuring that we are giving you what can really take you home.”

“We are just starting, next year, we will give you a bigger and more committed public service, that is robust that is working for you, and ensuring that we are giving you what can really take you home, all your welfare that you require we will support it, with your leadership that are working with us.

“We acknowledge your leadership, they have been men of honour, men of integrity, they are men that always know that the interest of public service, the interest of the Union is paramount and they will continue to do that,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Hon. Afolabi Ayantayo, earlier in his remark, extended his warm greetings to workers across the state for their dedication, just as he highlighted efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu administration to reinforce the relationship between them.

Ayantayo said this included the prompt approval and payment of the new minimum wage of N85,000, approval of harmonized salary structure and payment of 13month salary, among others, assuring that the government was poised to recommit itself to ideal of dialogue in enhancing welfare of workers in the state.

The commissioner, however, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying that he had done for workers numerous things that most of his counterparts across the country could not do, just as he equally saluted workers in the state for their dedication, urging them to continue in their stride.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Agnes Funmilayo Sessi, while noting the huge attendance at the event, in appreciation of what the governor had done to move the state forward, also thanked him for prompt approval of the N85,000 minimum wage and payment of the arrears.

The Labour leader, however, cited that some agencies and parastatals were yet to implement the payment, urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene and ensure that the matter was quickly resolved.

On economic hardship, Sessi said the development had taken its toll on workers, as prices food items had escalated, calling on the governor to look for more measures to address the issue.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, in his remark, who also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu on the new minimum wage and infrastructural development in the state, especially on transportation, urged for comprehensive rail network system that would cut across the state.

According to Ekundayo, there is need for the state government to form synergy with the Federal Government and Ogun State on rail network to ease movement of people at affordable cost.

Besides, the TUC boss also called for intervention to address the growing cost of food items, saying that there was also need to democratise energy access, sadly noting that the high cost of energy, arising from the deregulation of the power sector was not what was expected.

