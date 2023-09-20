In a commendable step to support the academic pursuits of Lagos State indigenes, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved a significant fund of N375,455,000.00 to facilitate both Fresh and Subsequent Scholarship and Bursary awards.

This fund is dedicated to easing the financial challenges faced by Lagosians pursuing higher education across the nation.

Abdur-Rahman Lekki, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, made this announcement during a recent meeting with key stakeholders, highlighting Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to enhancing education within Lagos State.

The Governor envisions education as accessible, affordable, and sustainable, as evidenced by the timely disbursement of these funds.

Mr Lekki emphasised the government’s deep concern for the youth and their educational journey, underscoring the commitment to providing accessible and affordable education, irrespective of economic challenges.

Breaking down the allocation, Abdur-Rahman Lekki detailed that N164,500,000.00 has been earmarked for various scholarship awards, covering the 2021/2022 Fresh Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters, and PhD (Batch B), the 2021/2022 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate and PhD, the 2022/2023 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate and PhD recipients, and the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards.

Furthermore, an allocation of N210,955,000.00 has been approved for the 2021/2022 Fresh Bursary Award for Undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), the 2021/2022 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates, and the 2022/2023 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates.

Lekki reassured the beneficiaries awaiting disbursement that the release of funds would commence promptly as soon as the necessary administrative processes were concluded.

Moreover, Mr. Lekki informed the public that applications for the 2022–2023 Fresh Scholarship and Bursary Awards have been successfully completed, and Academic and indigenous Verification Processes are set to commence. Students are encouraged to regularly check their emails for updates.

In line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s “T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda,” the Lagos State Scholarship Board is set to introduce Special Categories of Scholarships, focusing on the Poor and Vulnerable, as well as People Living With Disabilities. This aligns with the intensified emphasis on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality, and Youth in the coming four years.

Lekki proudly noted that the Lagos State government has a longstanding tradition of subsidising education within the state, utilising bursaries and scholarships to support both indigenes and residents in achieving their educational aspirations. This tradition dates back to 1968 when the Board was first established.





The Lagos State Scholarship Board remains steadfast in its commitment to administering bursary and scholarship awards effectively, striving to make higher education accessible to all.

