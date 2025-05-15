Sanwo-Olu approves establishment of Apapa central business district agency

… says move follows successes recorded in Lagos Island, Ikeja Business districts

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the establishment of the Apapa Central Business District Agency which aims to tackle infrastructure maintenance challenges and foster a conducive business environment in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District (CBD), Hon. (Mrs) Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, made this known on Thursday during the 2025 ministerial press briefing to mark the second-year anniversary of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa.

Olumegbon-Lawal said the move for the Apapa central business district agency followed the successes recorded in the Lagos Island and Ikeja Business districts, emphasising the transformative changes under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, which had significantly improved Lagos’s infrastructure and economy.

Olumegbon-Lawal, while outlining the ongoing efforts of the Lagos Central Business Districts (CBD) in creating a business-friendly environment, stated that its mission includes effective traffic management, environmental sanitation, and the reduction of illegal street trading.

This was just as she also highlighted the agency’s collaborative initiatives with various agencies, including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to ensure safety and compliance within the business districts.

On the ongoing removal of illegal structures and the enforcement of a “No Street Trading” policy, the Special Adviser said it was put in place to ensure orderly commerce, urging stakeholders to actively support government initiatives to further enhance the vibrancy of Lagos as commercial hubs.

Speaking further, Olumegbon-Lawal emphasised the importance of regular engagement with stakeholders, saying that the regular parleys with transport unions and market leaders was to foster cooperation.

The governor’s aide, while noting that the CBD’s comprehensive approach aimed to position Lagos as a premier business destination in line with international standards, however, reassured the public of the government’s commitment to maintaining safety and orderliness, urging all Lagosians to adhere to traffic and environmental regulations.

