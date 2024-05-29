Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admonished Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his siblings to nurture and build upon the legacy of their late patriarch, Pa Sulaiman Obasa.

Sanwo-Olu extolled the virtues of the late businessman during the 8th day fidau (Islamic prayers for the deceased) held at the NYSC ground in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos on Tuesday.

Pa Obasa died on May 22, 2024 at the age of 83 in Lagos.

The prayer session had in attendance Governors of Ogun and Delta states including eminent politicians, stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the Governance Advisory Council, former Speakers and lawmakers, cabinet members, traditional rulers, council chairmen, market men and women and other dignitaries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked all the guests for honouring the Obasa family with their presence.

He said, “Our Muslims clerics through their sermons have tutored us on how to lead a good life. We need to have the fear of God in all we do. All the Muslim clerics have testified to the good life led by the deceased. It is evident in the kind of lifestyle Pa Obasa led that he was a devoted Muslim and a lover of the community and its people. We are grateful for the children and grandchildren he left behind. I pray Almighty Allah strengthened the family to be able to carry on with the good works of Pa Obasa during his life times.

We thank God for all the heads that have come to honour the Obasa family. Death is the debt every one of us owes. We must pay some day. I pray we grow old to a ripe age. Thank you all for honouring us in Lagos today.”

On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun admonished Hon. Obasa and his siblings to immortalise their late father.

He encouraged the children to invest in a project that will outlive them while also urging public officer holders to serve the people diligently and earn the trust of their constituents.

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, urged the children of the deceased to emulate the virtues of their late father.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin Debo commensurate with the Obasa family.

He thanked Obasa for setting the standard for the conference of speakers.

He said, “We are here to commensurate with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. I thank and appreciate you for setting the standard for the Conference of Speakers. I am just trying to build on your accomplishment of the past.

By the grace of God, at the end of our term, we will be able to stand tall as you have been able to do in the past.

We, at the Conference of Speakers commiserate with you. I pray God be with you and support you. God will grant you the wisdom and knowledge to lead your family right. He will comfort and show you the direction and lead you well. On behalf of Conference of Speakers of State House of Assembly, we once again, we pledge our support and we will always ensure that your legacies are built upon.”

In his vote of thanks, Rt. Hon. Obasa thanked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, for standing by him since the passing of his father.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their calls and supports.

He said, “I’m thankful to Allah for giving me the kind of father I had and also the family I belong. He equipped me with morals and words of wisdom that see me and my siblings through life.

I thank our President, Bola Tinubu and his, Senator Remi Tinubu. Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun and Delta State Governor, I thank you so much.

I urge all of us to be good and be good to others. This large turnout cannot be bought with money. Its a reflection of our characters. We have to be open especially those of us in public offices.”

Meanwhile, various Muslim clerics who offered prayers and sermons at the well-attended event, preached on the need for the people to be conscious of their Lord and life in the hereafter.

They urged Nigerian leaders and all those in positions of authority as well as everyone still alive to emulate the life of service to humanity as exemplified by the late octogenarian.

