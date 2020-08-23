Sanusi visits el-Rufai, appreciates him for being a true friend

Former Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state was the first person to show up whenever he was in need of friends and the whole world knows.

The former Emir who made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the governor at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Sunday, explained that he had decided that el-Rufai will be the first person he will visit when he steps out of Lagos.

Sanusi II said that he was in the Government House Kaduna, to thank Governor El-Rufai for his friendship, his service to the state and the country at large.

The former monarch also expressed appreciation on his appointment as Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice-Chairman of the Kaduna Invest Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

According to him, Kaduna had already overtaken other states in as the leading destination for investments, so “whatever we do, will be simply supporting work that has already been done, and results that are already showing”.

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assured el-Rufai that he will continue to put in his best to support the governor’s efforts to develop the state and also make his contribution to the Kaduna State University.

“I am always ready to offer advice and counsel and to receive the same. As you know, I will be going to Oxford in October for a year, following your footsteps to publish a few books,’’ he said.

The ex-Emir also thanked the people of Kaduna for the warm reception that they extended to him.

“I was overwhelmed by the reception that I received. I did not expect the crowd that I got.

“The people of Kaduna walked from the Air Force base to Government House and they are still there waiting to escort me to my residence, and I am looking forward to a fruitful seven days in Kaduna, meeting friends and relatives, and also meeting officials (of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency)as it is more or less a working visit,’’ he added.

Sanusi also prayed to God to uphold the governor, bring peace to the state and the country.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai said he is delighted to welcome him to Kaduna, adding he is deeply touched that Kaduna is the first place HRH Sanusi decided to visit since his relocation to Lagos.

Malam el-Rufai noted that Kaduna is lucky to have a person of His Highness’s calibre on the board of its investment agency because of his wide global network, integrity and reputation.

