SanlamAllianz hosts Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers

The newly launched joint venture between Sanlam and Allianz in Nigeria, now known as SanlamAllianz, successfully hosted the first edition of the 2025 Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Empowerment Series.

This is a flagship initiative designed to empower insurance professionals and drive industry growth.

The event brought together top brokers, industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals to share insights and experiences at the Insurance Brokers House in Lagos.

Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Nigeria said in his welcome address: “We are proud to have hosted the 2025 NCRIB Empowerment Series, which has helped to build capacity, foster innovation, and drive industry growth.

“We are committed to supporting the growth and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers”.

The SanlamAllianz event featured an empowerment session on Insurance Pitching as well as a health talk on Hepatitis with the high point of the event featuring the special unveiling of the SanlamAllianz brand to the elite association by the MD/CEO, SanlamAllianz General Insurance, Yomi Onifade.

He said: “Today, we formally unveil to you a new champion of insurance and non-banking financial services, with ambitions for every player in Africa, whether individuals, public or private employees, large companies and SMEs, major projects, or large risks, but also, workers in the informal sector”.

The President of NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, in his speech

expressed gratitude to SanlamAllianz for the sponsorship, underscoring the significance of the event being the first Empowerment Series in 2025.

SanlamAllianz is presently leading a 12-city tour to introduce the brand to its retail customers and promote insurance education across the country in line with the industry’s recently launched maiden edition of the Nigerian Insurance Awareness week.

The tour took the company to cities like Akure, Ibadan, Abuja, and other major cities like Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Uyo Onitsha, Warri and Onitsha on the itinerary.

SanlamAllianz is one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, offering a range of life and general insurance products and services.

SanlamAllianz has a strong presence in the country, and the firm said it is committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer services.

