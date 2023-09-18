Sanlam General Insurance said history was made by the firm when it settled the fastest claim, which was done in less than one hour, using the code of confidence *1056#, a USSD-enabled device, first in the Nigerian insurance industry.

According to the underwriting firm, with the USSD code, motor insurance policyholders can get claims paid within three hours that an incident occurred.

Managing Director, Sanlam General Insurance Limited, Bode Opadokun, said depending on extent of the damage, if it is less than N200,000, the claim can be settled within three hours.

He stressed that Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria is excited to announce settlement of the fastest claim in less than one hour, using the code of confidence.

According to him, when the customer, John Victor Ebitom, from Benin City, Edo State, reported the claim, all the stakeholders were on standby to make it happen, noting that the effort demonstrated the power of technology, collaboration and that the future is sure bright for the firm and policyholders alike.

The claimant, Ebitom, while sharing his experience said, “My experience with Sanlam is the best in the industry. It took me less than an hour to access my claim. As I speak the money is resting in my account.”

Opadokun explained that with the USSD code, motor insurance policyholders can initiate a claim and receive payments within three hours.

According to him, the code of confidence is used to initiate a motor insurance claim notification on real time online basis and allows the insurer to have immediate assessment of the scene of an accident and the extent of damage.

­­­­He pointed out that the code allows customers access speedy resolution of insurance claims in case of road emergencies, adding that the cutting-edge solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria and a way of providing a seamless and customer-centric solutions to a number of challenges customers encounter while trying to report claims in case of any eventuality.

He noted that with the new feature, the firm aims at enhancing the claims experience for its valued customers by eliminating needless paperwork and unnecessary delays.

Opadokun stated, “Customers can use the simple and user-friendly USSD code on their mobile phones to initiate instant third-party claims. The process is quick and hassle-free, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance and support during unexpected events and accidents involving third parties.”





“With this technology, you can see that gone are the days of unnecessary delays of claims, as the code runs on any mobile phones. You are just a dial away. Get insurance claims settlement for third-party damage by dialing the code.”

