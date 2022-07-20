Sani Shehu remains NNPP Bauchi State Chairman ― National Secretariat

The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Bauchi State Chairman, Malam Sani Shehu.

According to a statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major and made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday, Shehu remains the authentic chairman of the party in the Bauchi State.

“Shehu’s purported suspension by the North East Zonal secretary, Babayo Liman on 13th July 2022, without the consent and approval of the party’s zonal chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC) is a flagrant violation of NNPP’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, it is set aside, null and void, and of no effect. NNPP believes in due process, the rule of law and strict adherence to its Constitution registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The party warns its officials at all levels to desist from taking any action that will cause disaffection and division among members as we jointly strategise, mobilise Nigerians and move into the 2023 general election that will redefine the destiny of the nation and create new Nigeria citizens desire and deserve,” the statement concluded.

