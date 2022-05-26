Sani Abacha’s son emerges Kano PDP governorship candidate

ALHAJI Mohammed Abacha, son of former head of state, late General Sani Abacha, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kano.

The result is from the faction headed by Senator Hayatou Gwarzo, which was attended by Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Dambatta, Muaz Magaji, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, Sadiq Wali and Mustapha Getso.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Amina Garba, declared Mr Abacha winner after polling 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

Also, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mohammed Jamu, said their primaries was legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and State Security Service operatives.

The election was supervised by six INEC officials, including the Deputy Director in charge of Election and Party Monitoring at INEC headquarters, Hauwa Hassan; state Admin Secretary, Garba Lawal; Head of Legal Department, Suleiman Alkali; Head of Electoral Operations, Sule Yaro; Head of ICT/Voter Registration, Ocheka Edwin and; Head of Finance and Admin, Hassan Dalhatu.

While the primaries that produced Mr Abacha was conducted at the state party headquarters located at Lugard Avenue, Kano, another parallel primary was held at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre, also in Kano





As of the time of filing this report, the results of the parallel primary at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre were yet to be announced