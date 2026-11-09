Sand cliff collapses on displaced Palestinians’ tents in Gaza, killing five

At least five Palestinians, including four children, have been killed after a steep sand cliff collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in central Gaza.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, at the Ard El-Rebat displacement camp in Deir al-Balah, as heavy rainfall and strong winds battered the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Civil Defence said rescue teams recovered victims from beneath the collapsed sand while several injured residents were pulled out alive. Search operations continued as rescuers looked for possible survivors.

The collapse came amid worsening weather conditions that have left thousands of displaced families struggling to protect themselves from flooding and the cold.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that heavy rainfall had flooded approximately 70,000 tents and brought down dozens of walls across the territory.

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The Civil Defence also received more than 1,500 emergency calls from residents seeking assistance, while authorities warned that over 2,000 buildings were at risk of collapse.

Al Jazeera correspondent Ibrahim al-Khalili reported that many makeshift shelters were unable to withstand the heavy rain and strong winds, leaving families exposed to dangerous weather conditions.

Save the Children’s regional director, Ahmad Alhendawi, described the situation as heartbreaking, warning that children were sleeping in flooded tents without adequate protection.

The humanitarian crisis has been further worsened by shortages of shelter materials and restrictions on humanitarian supplies entering Gaza.

Relief organisations have continued to call for urgent assistance, including tents, winter clothing and other essential supplies, to protect displaced Palestinians as harsh weather conditions persist.

Al Jazeera