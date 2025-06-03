SAN writes IGP, dismisses forgery complaint against Victor Giwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Awa Kalu, has formally distanced himself from the ongoing criminal prosecution of Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, over alleged forgery and impersonation.

In a letter dated May 30, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Prof. Kalu clarified that he neither filed a complaint nor reported Mr. Giwa for allegedly forging his firm’s letterhead.

Kalu’s letter made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, was in response to Charge No. CR/150/25 instituted by the police, in which Mr. Giwa is accused of forging the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu (SAN) & Partners to communicate with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The letter reads, “I wish to inform you that the internet is agog with news that a charge is preferred against the above-named gentleman, indicating that he forged my official headed paper.

“Please note that I have neither filed a complaint nor have I incidented a report at any Police Station in Nigeria indicating that Mr. Victor Giwa forged my official headed paper.”

The clarification by Prof. Kalu significantly undercuts the foundation of the forgery allegation, which reportedly hinges on the unauthorized use of his firm’s name and letterhead. His statement suggests there was no formal accusation from the primary party whose identity was allegedly misused.

Victor Giwa has maintained his innocence, insisting that the letter in question was issued within the bounds of a legitimate legal relationship and did not involve any act of deception or forgery.