SAN seeks Tinubu’s intervention over Lagos-Calabar coastal highway dispute

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, upholds the rule of law in the discharge of his duties, particularly in matters involving land and infrastructure development.

The appeal follows a dispute concerning a property in Lagos reportedly allocated to a consortium of investors by the Lagos State Government after fulfilling all legal requirements.

Mohammed, who serves as the principal partner representing the investors, expressed concern over a recent development where the alignment of a federal road project was allegedly adjusted in a way that affects the investors’ property.

Mohammed emphasised the importance of respecting existing legal frameworks, including the Land Use Act and the 1999 Constitution, to preserve public trust and investor confidence in Nigeria.

He urged President Tinubu to ensure that federal agencies and officials act within the bounds of the law and called for clarity from the Attorney-General of the Federation on the extent of federal authority in land-related matters.

The senior lawyer also appealed for legislative oversight by the National Assembly to reinforce accountability and safeguard democratic institutions.

He concluded by urging the media, civil society, and legal community to remain vigilant in defending the rule of law.

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. We must not permit impunity, lawlessness, or abuse of public office to go unchecked. Nigeria belongs to all of us, not a privileged few with temporary power. We call on the media, civil society, legal community, and all patriotic Nigerians to stand in defence of the rule of law and support our clients’ just cause,” the SAN added.

