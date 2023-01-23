SAN faults Cross River police for declaring PDP candidate wanted

Mba Ukweni (SAN), lead counsel to the legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming House of Representatives election for Obudu, Bekwarra and Obanliku Federal Constituency, Mr Peter Akpanke, has faulted police action declaring his client (Peter Akpanke), “wanted”, especially as the campaign heats up.

Ukweni made the statement in reaction to a police release on Monday declaring the PDP candidate wanted over a murder case.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ukweni, described the police declaration as politically motivated, which according to him was aimed at distracting his client from the scheduled electioneering activities as elections draw near.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Cross River state Police Command on Monday declared Mr Akpanke wanted following a court order, issued by the Hon. Justice Blessing Egwu of (Court 12) of the Cross River State High Court, Calabar.

In a Press Statement signed and made available to this medium by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, dated January 23, 2023, the command declared Mr. Akpanke wanted in connection with the suspected murder of one Emmanuel Martin, a police Inspector.

According to SP Ugbo , Inspector Martin was shot and killed on May 25, 2022, in Obudu, Cross River North, during the House of Representatives party primaries of the PDP.

However, Ukweni, in his reaction said: “I am disappointed at the unfortunate incident, encouraging members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Akpanke to pass such information to the nearest police station.

“The statement is politically motivated and positioned to distract my client as he prepares for next month’s elections. Peter Akpanke is not running away from any trial, but we will bring to the fore the fact that Peter did nothing,

“The person who committed the offence was arrested and handed over to the police. Luckily for us, the extra-judicial statements have been taken by the police. Regrettably, the person who brought those who killed the Inspector, is not standing trial.

“The person who fired the shot that killed the policeman is shielded by the state and they had to give fiat to a private prosecutor, it shows the interest the government has in this matter” Ukweni stated.





Ukweni added that the supposed suspect who fired the bullet that killed the Inspector, was interrogated by the police, and gave a vivid description of what transpired on that fateful day in a video.

“What they are just trying to do is distract my client from concentrating on his elections. The person who brought the boy who shot and killed the officer has gone to join the governor’s camp and his name has been removed from the charge sheet; this unacceptable? We won’t let this unnecessary prosecution happen”, Ukweni said.

When contacted, Mr Akpanke told Nigerian Tribune on telephone that he was not at any point served the court processes neither was there an invitation by the police which he didn’t honour.

“I have not been served any process. Ask them why they are carrying out a trial in Calabar instead of Obudu where the incident happened. Can the Police show any proof of any invitation that I didn’t honour?” Akpanke said.

