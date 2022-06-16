Samuel Adegboyega University changes name to Glorious Vision University, gets NUC approval

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the Change of Name of Samuel Adegboyega University, SAU, Ogwa in Edo state to Glorious Vision University, GVU.

The announcement for the change of me of the institution was contained in a statement signed by Mr Oluyemi Esan,

Acting Registrar of the private university, and made available to newsmen in Benin city on Thursday.

According to Esan, the approval, which takes immediate effect, was communicated to the University through a letter, dated 14th June 2022, endorsed by Chris J. Maiyaki, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), on behalf of the Executive Secretary, NNUC.

The statement, with the heading: “The National Universities Commission (NUC) Grants Approval of Change of Name of Samuel Adegboyega University to Glorious Vision University”, reads in parts:

“It is delightful to announce the approval of change of name of SAU to GVU by the National Universities Commission (NUC), following an appeal by the Proprietor, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, LAWNA Territory.

He added that Glorious Vision University, formerly Samuel Adegboyega University, was established by The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, LAWNA Territory.

“It was granted an operational license by the National Universities Commission on 7th March 2011, as the 45th Private University and 117th on the overall in the Nigerian University System.

“As at the moment, all the academic programmes run by the University have full accreditation status,” Esan said.





