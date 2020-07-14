Samsung showcases premium camera experiences with Galaxy A71, A51

Samsung Electronics has announced that the Galaxy A71 and A51 have shown exceptional performances since the launch of the devices both globally and in Nigeria. This, the company said, is largely due to the presence of features similar to the flagship devices, Note and S-series; one of which is the unique Quad Camera setup.

The 64MP main camera of the A71, according to the company, is top notch, and that it works alongside three other cameras to provide clear and detailed pictures.

“The struggle of trying to get everyone into one single picture or rushing to find a neighboring photographer just to get the perfect and all inclusive picture has become history. The 123 degree ultra wide angle camera of these devices gets everyone and the surroundings into one single clear shot.

“The macro and live focus cameras of the A71 delivers an exceptional close up and crystal clear image capturing every last detail. This presents a huge opportunity to online business traders with the need to provide close up product images to potential consumers for purchase consideration.

“The quad camera intelligently detects blinks, blurs, smudged lenses and excessive backlighting, notifies the users who can then adjust and reshoot. Smart right?

“These cameras definitely deliver crisp, sharp, clear and beautifully coloured pictures with many flagship modes and additions,” a statement from the company stated.

‘“The feedback from the first half was very impressive and we continue to look forward to an amazing consumer experience for as many individuals who revel in exceptional features at great value,” ‘said Mr Adetunj iTaiwo, HOD, Information Technology and Mobile, Samsung Nigeria.

“The Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of the most interesting devices I’ve had”, said Fisayo Fosudo, a Samsung customer.

“The Samsung Galaxy A71 provides everything necessary; with a big screen, good cameras and long battery life while being slick and affordable. You really cannot beat that,” stated Olawale Adeyina of Tech City.