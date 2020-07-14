Samsung showcases premium camera experiences with Galaxy A71, A51

Info Tech
By Bode Adewumi
Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Electronics has announced that the Galaxy A71 and A51 have shown exceptional performances since the launch of the devices both globally and in Nigeria. This, the company said, is largely due to the presence of features similar to the flagship devices, Note and S-series; one of which is the unique Quad Camera setup.

The 64MP main camera of the A71, according to the company, is top notch, and that it works alongside three other cameras to provide clear and detailed pictures.

“The struggle of trying to get everyone into one single picture or rushing to find a neighboring photographer just to get the perfect and all inclusive picture has become history. The 123 degree ultra wide angle camera of these devices gets everyone and the surroundings into one single clear shot.

“The macro and live focus cameras of the A71 delivers an exceptional close up and crystal clear image capturing every last detail. This presents a huge opportunity to online business traders with the need to provide close up product images to potential consumers for purchase consideration.

“The quad camera intelligently detects blinks, blurs, smudged lenses and excessive backlighting, notifies the users who can then adjust and reshoot. Smart right?

“These cameras definitely deliver crisp, sharp, clear and beautifully coloured pictures with many flagship modes and additions,” a statement from the company stated.

‘“The feedback from the first half was very impressive and we continue to look forward to an amazing consumer experience for as many individuals who revel in exceptional features at great value,” ‘said Mr Adetunj iTaiwo, HOD, Information Technology and Mobile, Samsung Nigeria.

“The Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of the most interesting devices I’ve had”,  said Fisayo Fosudo, a Samsung customer.

“The Samsung Galaxy A71 provides everything necessary; with a big screen, good cameras and long battery life while being slick and affordable. You really cannot beat that,” stated Olawale Adeyina of Tech City.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
Despite the record gains in three trading session last week, equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week bearish as the All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12 per cent to… Read Full Story 
The 19 Northern States Northern Speakers Conference under the aegis of Northern Speakers Forum(NSF) converged in Kaduna at the weekend to discuss sensitive and critical issues that are affecting the region… Read Full Story
One factor working in favour of leading organizations is their deployment of customer feedback to get even better. Feedback is the view expressed by customers about the performance of a company or its products. This could be positive or negative. Feedback is important because it is a pointer to the future of an organization… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu from office as the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest last week and appearance before the presidential probe panel set up to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney… Read Full Story
Corruption is the Original Sin. The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin described it as part of “the crooked timber of humanity”. It belongs to the class of “wicked problems”. A wicked problem, according to policy scientists, is a social problem that appears in the manner of an insoluble puzzle; in which the best… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Info Tech

NCC creates new department to accelerate FG’s digital economy agenda

Info Tech

Youths need digital skills for 21st century economy —Minister

Info Tech

‘Africa’s e-health startups have raised over $90M this year’

Info Tech

Nearly 40% of Nigerian SMEs Pay Ransom to Cybercriminals

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More