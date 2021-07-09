Samsung launches Special Edition Galaxy A22 with Joeboy

Samsung has released a new smartphone in honour of its brand ambassador, Joeboy. Joeboy, real names Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, became a brand ambassador for Samsung in January.

Samsung Galaxy A22 is the latest smartphone from Samsung which is also tagged ‘Special Edition with Joeboy’. According to the company, customers will get customised Joeboy gifts whenever they purchase the phones nationwide.

“The A Series is designed to make Samsung’s latest innovative products more accessible to a wider audience. With an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, and a versatile camera to capture your everyday, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a powerful device in every way.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, said Danny Kim, Managing Director at Samsung Nigeria. “Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality”, he said.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4 inch1 Infinity U Display. The high-resolution Super AMOLED screen ensures an immersive visual experience that lets you enjoy your favourite content with no interruptions. The Samsung Galaxy A22 enriches your streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling, giving you the freedom to make the most from your device.

