Samsung Heavy Industries, SIFAX, Starzs Investment, others for OMIS Maritime Award

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) is set to honour organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the maritime sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN), Starzs Investment, SIFAX Group, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NLSM), Integrated Oil and Gas, Brisktrade, Comet Shipping, APM Terminals, OnnePort365, Trucks Transit Parks Limited, Lloyd’s Register, Nigerian Navy are among the organizations shortlisted in different categories for the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the OMIS, Femi Da-silva disclosed in a statement issued recently

According to him, Niger Dock, Shipside Dry Limited, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, BW Offshore, Diolits Marine Services, MEDLOG Transport & Logistics, Ocean Deep Services Ltd, LTT Coastal & Marine Services Ltd, ENL Consortium, Niger Benue Transport Company Ltd, ECM Terminals, Charkin Maritime Academy, KOBO360, Peak Shipping Agency, Bricks Limited, Lead Way Assurance, AIICO General Insurance, NEM Insurance, Allianz Nigeria Insurance were among organisations in the various corporate categories of the award.

“These organisations were nominated by industry players to have displayed exemplary commitment to the progress of the sector via staff/manpower investment, community service, technology innovation, and other notable investments while impacting the environment positively,” he said.

They all deserve to be honoured to serve as an impetus for others to make sacrificial investments and impact in the maritime sector,” he said.

